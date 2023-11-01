Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Split

A strange phenomenon is causing unrest in the far north of Norway: flowers keep appearing on Russian war memorials. No coincidence, experts believe.

Oslo/Kirkenes – If you’re not careful, the catchy tune will catch on: “Tell me where the flowers are” – you’ll immediately hear the voice of Marlene Dietrich, who once made the song a global hit. A song about soldiers, graves and flowers on them – and about how the war always starts again in an endless cycle. High in the north of Norway, on the border with Russia, it is becoming clear these days how relevant the motif is. There, flowers at war memorials are now causing a scandal – and increasingly raising alarm.

Kirkenes in Norway: At the top of NATO’s northern flank

The Norwegian town of Kirkenes is just a few kilometers from the border crossing with Russia. The region is Norway’s northernmost tip of land on the so-called northern flank NATOterritory separates from Russia. Norwegians and Russians have been living next door to each other here for many years. A special regulation that was unique in Europe applied to them: Russians and Norwegians were allowed to move back and forth between the countries without a visa within a 30-kilometer zone. There was brisk trade and close family relationships. This is now over: since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the border has been closed.

Suddenly flowers keep appearing at Russian war memorials

Are Tomasgard is familiar with security policy in Norway: He looks with concern at what is happening in the very north of the country on the border with Russia. © Peter Sieben

“The situation is difficult for everyone who lives there. For example, many have lost their jobs,” says Are Tomasgard. He is responsible, among other things, for security policy at the LO trade union confederation in the Norwegian capital Oslo and frequently visits the border region as part of his work. The Kimek shipyard in Kirkenes, a large employer, is in trouble because the customers came from Russia. The order books are full, but: “Customers can no longer pay for their orders because of the sanctions.” The mood on site is tense and a strange phenomenon is giving many people a stomach ache: “Suddenly flowers keep appearing on Russian war memorials, something that happened before “It hasn’t happened for decades,” says Tomasgard, showing photos of it on his cell phone.

The Russian monuments in the border area are intended to commemorate the liberation of Norway from the Nazis by the Red Army on October 25, 1944. Now more and more such monuments are suddenly being built, says Tomasgard. In view of the war in Ukraine, many find this strange and even threatening. This repeatedly leads to disputes between opponents of the war and pro-Russian residents.

Russian war memorial in Kirkenes in Norway: Flowers have been appearing again and again for some time – something that hadn’t happened for decades before, observers say. © Bjørn Erik Dahl/private

Consul General of Russia causes scandal in Norway

Now there was a scandal that even Norwegian television reported nationally: The Russian Consul General Nikolaj Konygin had placed a wreath in Russian national colors at the so-called Liberation Monument over the official floral decorations of the municipality of Sør-Varanger, to which Kirkenes belongs. An affront – so great that Mayor Magnus Mæland felt compelled to place the Russian wreath behind the municipality’s Swedish wreath. The game continued: someone secretly brought the Russian wreath back to the front and someone else then removed it again.

What may at first glance read like a local farce is actually taken very seriously in Norway. “In recent years, the Russian government has wanted, planned or built several monuments in the region. This is no coincidence,” says Ragnhild Skare from the Norwegian research platform Utsyn, which deals with foreign and security policy. “We see that the Russian government is actively using the unique history and atmosphere of the far north of Norway to spread its narrative about the Second World War,” said Skare.

Accusation: Russia wants to raise spirits in view of the war in Ukraine

After decades of close relations between Norwegians and Russians in the north, feelings towards Russia there are different than in the south. “There are not many other places in Europe with such important strategic significance and a similar history and atmosphere.” It is worrying, but not surprising, that Russia is now using this to its advantage and is positioning itself as a great liberator, even against the background of the Ukraine war geriere: From the beginning, Russian President Vladimir Putin sold the invasion as an alleged liberation operation.

The matter with the flowers is also an issue with the police. “We notice that flowers are laid at such monuments,” says Ellen Katrine Hætta, head of the Finnmark Police District. She is clear that this could be used as a foreign policy instrument to, among other things, legitimize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Haetta emphasizes: “When it comes to the relationship between Norwegians and Russians, we are concerned with the safety of all people living here.” However, so far there have only been a few cases in which violence has occurred between Norwegians and Russians. “We place great importance on ensuring that everyone is safe, regardless of their nationality,” said the police chief.

General from Norway believes attack on NATO is unlikely

Meanwhile, Are Tomasgard sees another point. “Some believe that Russia may one day seek an excuse to protect Russian residents in Finnmark,” he says, gesturing the word “protect” in quotation marks. Nobody here believes in a direct Russian attack. “I can’t imagine that,” says Brigadier General Eystein Kvarving, head of communications for the Norwegian armed forces.

Brigadier and communications chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Eystein Kvarving. © Peter Sieben

Since Finland’s accession to NATO and Sweden’s impending accession, the NATO northern flank has never been safer. In addition, according to observations by the Norwegian military, Russia has withdrawn some of its troops from the border; only about a fifth are still there. “Russia needs its troops in Ukraine now; many of the Russian soldiers have probably died there,” said Kvarving. And yet Russian movements near the Arctic are repeatedly being recorded and there have recently been numerous conspicuous drone sightings. (pen)