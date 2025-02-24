European stock markets have experienced a spectacular rebound in the last month and a half, with the Eurostoxx 50 rising 14%. An ascent of this magnitude raises a key question: how long can this rhythm be sustained?

Markets, as we all know, are unpredictable. However, after such a fast and pronounced climb, it is reasonable to think that the land begins to be more slippery. And it is here when the Catalan saying that told them last week makes sense: “No Diguis Blat Fins that was the Sac i Ben Lligat” (I do not sing victory until it is in the bag and well tied). Because it is of no use to see great benefits on the screen if they are not consolidated in the account. The Bag is an expert in giving and removing in “a three i no res” (in the blink of an eye).

After a rally of these proportions, prudence becomes key. It is time to consider whether to continue buying or start harvesting what we have sown and I am clear that the best is the second. As the popular saying goes, “there is no harvest without a harvest”, and after weeks of strong increases, the market could be approaching a consolidation phase and this week we have had the First technical evidences that point towards that direction: A daily closure below the minimums of the previous session in the weekly rates and sailing lines in the form of a fleeting star, which at least indicate a rejection of the European stock exchanges to continue uploading.

This is something that does not surprise me since the Eurostoxx 50 has reached key levels, the same that marked the top prior to the explosion of the Puntocom bubble. It is not that we are facing an exact repetition of that episode, but it is a technical and psychological milestone that we cannot ignore. And here another phrase from stock wisdom makes sense: “No one has ruined taking benefits”, a principle attributed to Bernard Baruch, legendary Wall Street investor.

To think that the bags can continue riding at this speed would be crazy, since it would lead us to close the year with A revaluation greater than 100%. And if there is something that has taught us the history of the markets is that the vertical increases usually are followed by pauses or corrections.

In addition, there are external factors that could act as triggers of consolidation. In just a few days, Germany will celebrate elections that, regardless of the result, could serve as Perfect excuse for markets to take a break. As Warren Buffett says, “Be greedy when others are afraid and fearful when others are greedy.”

With overcompricated markets in the area of ​​historical maximums and political factors at stake, it is not time to fall into excess confidence. Now more than ever you have to remember a classic Wall Street: “Bulls earn money, bears earn moneybut the pigs are sacrificed “, a warning that used to repeat Art Cashin, veteran Trader of ubs. Greed can play a bad pass to those who do not know when to raise the foot of the accelerator.

Therefore, rather than continuing to seek purchase options, it is time to review wallets, collect partial benefits and protect what is won. As the legendary bag operator Jesse Livermore, “The one who sells well, buy better again“, And it is better to ensure what is achieved than waiting for the market to correct without prior notice.

The year has just begun, the market always offers opportunities, and as we know: “The last hard one that wins another”, an old principle that the most prudent investors have followed throughout history.