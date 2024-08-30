In Finland, before the country joined the European Union, flowers were very expensive, as were fruits and vegetables, except for potatoes and many different types of berries, some as special as the deli of ice, the lakka or Arctic cloudberry, related to rose bushes. And yet, flowers were such a common gift that they were sold even at odd hours at the central station on a Sunday afternoon, when 24/7 shops had not yet arrived in Helsinki. I remember buying, when my student finances allowed it, small, camouflaged bouquets. After months, I was still amazed by this kind of cone that completely enveloped the flowers to protect the fragile creatures from the snow and, in front of the image of the object shielded like a Tiffany bracelet, a bold phrase from the professor and art critic Ángel González came back to my memory: “Flowers are the jewels of the poor.”

In other words, flowers are, in some places at least, what we take for granted; what accompanies our dead in the farewell until the moment of the radical goodbye, behind the curtain: before entering they are removed so that they do not get in the way and are accumulated in some structures, outside. Flowers – plants – in their extreme decay, in their speed of withering, remind us of the speed of life, a reflection of the poet, one of the walkers in Freud’s text. Transience -either The perishable— from the year 1915/16, written related to his classic Mourning and melancholy from that moment.

‘Ophelia’ by John Everett Millais, exhibited at the Tate Gallery.

Flowers and aromatic plants accompanied Shakespeare’s Ophelia, each with its specific function in the fragile framework of memory: “I bring rosemary for memories. […] I also bring thoughts for what you think.” They were a book of botany in the pre-Raphaelite version by John Everett Millais in the mid-nineteenth century, in which the painter forces flowers and plants that grow at different times of the year to coexist on his canvas. Flowers are, in fact, a symptom of the palpable arrival of the seasons, those announced by unexpected aromas and breezes —I think of the smell of spring in January from the aroma of hyacinths—, which the Belgian Marie Gevers describes in the delicate book The pleasure of meteorsfrom 1938. Another exceptional gardener-writer, Pia Pera, lists the flower species in The garden I wantedboth books by Errata Naturae and published in 2024.

These are the strange episodes that come from nature to our window by surprise and out of time, as Javier Montes tells in The radio on (Anagrama, 2024), another delightful read. One rainy day the nightingale lands absent-mindedly on the windowsill of his house in Soria and begins to sing. He sings so memorably that he seems to be part of the melody that is playing on the radio, until the announcer reveals the mystery: “We have offered them The song of the nightingale by Stravinsky.”

‘Florero’ (1760-1776), oil painting by Juan de Arellano from the collection of the Prado Museum. Prado Museum

Despite their essential role in our lives, painted flowers have often been considered second-class painting—or rather, painting of womenwhich is the same thing—. However, there are notable and reputable flower painters. This is the case of Juan de Arellano, highly appreciated in the Spanish 17th century. His impeccable vases filled with flowers, of Flemish origin (peonies, hyacinths, tulips…) or national (carnations, roses, lilies…), once again mix species that grow at different times of the year, since despite the realism in painting, it was not easy to copy from nature: flowers were not within everyone’s reach.

We are reminded of the much-discussed Tulip Crisis of the 17th century in the Netherlands, one of the first global speculative crises. Although recent studies show that it is an exaggeration to say that people paid as much as a house for a rare bulb, it is proven that some of the most Powerful art collectors included bulbs among their treasures exceptional.

In the end, flowers have not only filled part of our lives through paintings, gardens or aromas. They have inhabited – and continue to inhabit – our clothes, transforming over the centuries into a pleasant and precise pirouette that reveals the complex relationships between human beings and nature. The exhibition Dressing a gardenat the Museo del Traje in Madrid until the end of September and curated by Gema Batanero, explores these relationships, encounters and changes during the 18th and 19th centuries, through paintings, drawings, fragments of fabrics… and, above all, a wonderful display of clothing in the museum’s collection and a final surprise that I won’t reveal so you can go and visit the exhibition. It’s worth doing so because it’s unusually subtle and helps us think about flowers, often mentioned too fleetingly in discussions about the damage we’re causing to our beautiful planet: global warming and the seasonal disturbances and pollination that such global warming brings with it.

Jacket, circa 1815, in velvet worked on Gros de Naples in lilac and black, which can be seen in the exhibition ‘Dressing a garden’, at the Museo del Traje in Madrid Fco. Javier Maza Domingo (Costume Museum)

One of the recurring themes in these discussions is the one referring to the most popular flower in our culture and the one that is overused in the celebration of Valentine’s Day, or Sant Jordi. Since the fashion of giving a rose is imitated globally on Valentine’s Day, the high demand for roses, largely imported from Ecuador or Colombia, requires extensive and low-cost production to satisfy the market. Few are able to distinguish the stems that reveal the DNA and origin of roses, although behind this intensive cultivation and poorly paid labor, there is another chilling fact that is barely reflected upon.

Roses need a sufficient number of frosts to thrive, and in our country they are becoming increasingly rare due to the high winter temperatures. But the key date arrives, we go to the store and are greeted by odorless, mass-produced roses; another consumer item, despite being in reality a very delicate and extraordinary being that we take for granted. All we need is to be able to buy them for the occasion.

Sant Jordi Day in Barcelona. Carles Ribas

For these reasons, it would be worthwhile to be more demanding when demanding the continued presence of flowers in the claims for problems arising from climate change and which in turn influence it – this is the case of intensive crops. We cannot allow ourselves the luxury of losing those spectacular fields of poppies that the beginning of summer gives us and which quickly fade in their beauty. Monet painted them in 1873 and on the right appear his wife Camille and his son Jean, who is collecting a bouquet, a gift for his mother – we made them as children. It will be a bouquet as ephemeral as the flower itself, whose intense red fades as soon as it is cut; gardeners warn that it is not negative to cut the flowers, by the way.

The poppy falls apart in our hands, just as unprotected flowers would in the Helsinki winter. “The June poppy belongs to the same moral family. It is nothing but a cry, a call to the sun. Its petals are in such a hurry to open to the sun’s rays that, even when wrinkled, they crack their hairy bud and take the shape of a chalice to better absorb the light,” writes Marie Gevers. May flowers continue to be something as unique and transcendental as the jewels of the poor. May the rose not succumb to our greed and our banal celebrations.

