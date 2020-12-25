Highlights: A piece of gum found in Myanmar has found flowers feeding 10 million years ago

A piece of gum found in Myanmar has a flower feeding 100 million years ago. Researchers at Oregon State University in the United States have identified the flower as a new covered BG species (Angiosperm) or flower. This flower was found in the Cretaceous period. This flower was frozen in a piece of lap and now it has come out after so many years.

This flower belongs to the family of Kalpavriksha and is related to Sasphras found in Australia. Myanmar and Australia are divided by a sea of ​​about 4 thousand miles long, but Myanmar and Australia were part of Gondwanaland when these flowers were stored inside the lap. After the appearance of this 100 million year old flower, this theory has now been strengthened that the continental plate is separated from Gondwanaland much later than earlier estimates.

A flower looking at a piece of glue

Stamens are part of a male flower

Paleontologist George Poiner Jr. said that this flower is quite beautiful to see. Especially when it was a part of the forest found 100 million years ago. He said that this male flower is of two millimeters but its 50 stamens are interlinked. Its anthers are pointing towards the sky. Stamens are parts of any male flower that produces pollen.

The author of this research, Poiner said that even though it is very small, its description is quite thrilling. Poiner and his colleagues have named this flower Valviloculus pleristaminis. Valva is a Latin language term used for the leaf on the turn door. Loculus means box and plerus means many.