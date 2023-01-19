The latest release of Shakira and Bizarrap quickly became a worldwide success and ranked number one on the most listened to music charts, as it is a clear hint from the Colombian for her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. However, happiness did not last long and a few days after the expected premiere, Miley Cyrus he stole the limelight with his new song “Flowers”, which talks about marriage and the problems he had with actor Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced after 8 months of being married. Photo: AFP.

Miley Cyrus surpasses Shakira and is number one on Spotify

Miley Cyrus He returned to music and surprised his fans with the release of “Flowers”, a single in which he details how toxic his relationship with Liam Hemsworth was. The theme caused a stir in the networks and became a hymn for women, as it teaches them to love themselves and not depend on the love of a partner.

All this controversy has made the theme of the American singer lead the reproduction charts and is, to date, the most listened to on Spotify , taking precedence over that of Shakira and Bizarrap. Likewise, it was confirmed that only three days after the premiere, it reached more than 10 million views on said platform.

