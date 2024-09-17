According to reports, the plaintiffs are now demanding unspecified damages and a ban on Cyrus copying, distributing or publicly performing the song “Flowers.” The 31-year-old musician would then have to remove the summer hit from her album “Endless Summer Vacation,” which was released in 2023. Mars himself is not named as a plaintiff, only the company Tempo Music Investments, which is involved in Mars’ song. Bruno Mars released the song “When I Was Your Man” in 2012. Neither he nor Cyrus have yet commented publicly on the allegations.

Many music lovers had already noticed the similarity between the lyrics on social media. Since the release of “Flowers” on January 13, 2023, there has been speculation about whether and how Cyrus alludes to Bruno Mars’ lyrics in her song. Bruno Mars sings in the chorus: “That I should’ve bought you flowers and held your hand. Should’ve gave you all my hours when I had the chance. Take you to every party, cause all you wanted to do was dance. Now my baby’s dancing, but she’s dancing with another man.” In comparison, Cyrus’ lyrics read: “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand. Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand. I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand. Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

With “Flowers,” Cyrus received the “Record of the Year” award, which honors songwriters, as well as the award for “Best Pop Solo Performance,” for which Bruno Mars was previously nominated. Last year, the song reached number 1 in the US for eight weeks and stayed at the top position in the UK for ten weeks. The song is currently also part of her perfume campaign. In the advertisement for “Gucci Flora,” of which she has been the face since 2021, the singer and actress presents her own perfume, “Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum.” The song “Flowers” plays in the background.

