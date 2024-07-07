We waited so long for it and it barely started and it’s almost gone. Like a tailwind, the first 26 games of the season went by. America Cup. 81%, not counting yesterday’s Saturday. It leaves a bittersweet taste. We expected more from the game, another spectacle. Just two or three exciting matches, no new stars, confirmation that Uruguay is on the rise with Bielsa, the potential of Ecuador and little else.

Davinson Sánchez, player of the Colombian National Team. Photo:EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Share

* The star. The immigrants. The millions of Latin Americans living in USA (65 in total) gave the most beautiful note by giving the Cup a super-tournament setting. With some notable attendances such as Argentina-Chile (81,106), Venezuela-Mexico (72,773), Brazil-Colombia (70,971), Argentina-Canada (70,564), Argentina-Ecuador (69,456) and several more bordering on 65,000. This meant that, with the six most important matches still to be played, 1,184,856 tickets have been sold, at an average of 47,394 per game. This would really be impossible in South America because there are no stadiums that big, and neither that many spectators.

* The vacuum. Costa Rica 2 – Paraguay 1 Paraguay had the lowest number of spectators: 12,765. But both were already eliminated (in truth, the Ticos depended on a defeat by Brazil against Colombia and a super-goal of their own). And, to be honest: Who would go to see Paraguay-Costa Rica in South America if it wasn’t in Paraguay itself? In our subcontinent the venue is full, the others, except Argentina, which takes thousands everywhere, don’t attract.

* The revelation. Venezuela. Did anyone bet that they would win their group with a perfect score, that they would retire undefeated? If they did, they are a nouveau riche. But, in terms of play and process, it is not surprising. They have been working well for some time, evolving. They are no longer afraid to win, they dare everyone. They play good football, they are full of players with good feet in their midfield (Soteldo, el Brujo Martínez, Yangel Herrera, Telasco Segovia, Savarino). And a brilliantly chosen coach, who makes them play and encourages them, pupil of Jose Pekerman: Fernando Batista. A remarkable trainer. Venezuela produces talents. They lost on penalties to Canada, but they bid farewell with white handkerchiefs.

Arlington (United States), 06/07/2024.- Jose Salomon Rondon of Venezuela reacts after scoring the 1-1 goal against Canada during the second half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Venezuela and Canada, in Arlington, Texas, USA, 05 July 2024. EFE/EPA/KEVIN JAIRAJ Photo:EFE Share

* The team. Colombia. Compact, determined, a winner, with a mind like we’ve never seen before. There were, surely, other Colombian teams that played prettier, not better or with this temperament. The task of Nestor Lorenzo It is definitely fantastic. There is a podium of five mainstays: James, Muñoz, Lerma, Luis Díaz and Dávinson Sánchez.

* The selection. Dibu Martinez (Argentina); Daniel Munoz (Colombia), Cuti Romero (Argentina), Felix Torres (Ecuador), Gerardo Arteaga (Mexico); Nahitan Nandez (Uruguay), Jefferson Lerma (Colombia), James Rodriguez (Colombia); Darwin Nunez (Uruguay), Lautaro Martinez (Argentina), Solomon Rondon (Venezuela).

* The match. Few good ones. Brazil 1 – Colombia 1, more for Colombia than for Brazil. And for the heat rather than for the game. Argentina 1 – Chile 0 due to the high tension between two rivals who look at each other ugly. Venezuela 1 – Mexico 0 and Ecuador 0 – Mexico 0, due to the eagerness, the search and the phenomenal effort of the Aztecs to win both games. And Argentina-Ecuador… It had everything: drama, war, game, heaven, hell, luck, frustration, euphoria, excitement, disappointment, hope, farewell, script. A whole movie.

Argentina vs Ecuador Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

* Injustice. The elimination of Mexico. A team that is heavily criticized, vilified in its own country and mocked in Central America, but young, brave, committed, with a formidable offensive spirit and several very good players such as Arteaga, César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Orbelín Pineda. It deserved better luck against Ecuador and Venezuela. But he doesn’t have a goal, and goals are not deserved… The Mexican Federation did well in confirming Jaime Lozano as coach: if he finds the route to the goal, something good can come out of it.

* The disaster. The performance of Bolivia, Peru, Chile and Paraguay. The four of them have not won a single match. Out of twelve, they have lost 9 and drawn 3, scored 4 goals and conceded 22. Terrifying.

* The player. James Rodriguez. He came from a horrendous year in São Paulo, to the point that Nestor Lorenzo He was questioned at certain times when he was summoned to the Selection. With the coach’s full confidence, he has performed like a star. Committed, connected, conductor, leader, creator, making the most of his poisoned crosses. He seems happy as never before. This Cup marked a relaunch of his career. The only protagonist chosen in the ideal eleven of the first three days by the specialized site Sofascore.

James Rodríguez, Colombia’s star. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

* Confirmation. Of Daniel Muñoz. Facing him is like going to the dentist, nobody wants to. He cancels you out, he growls at you, he scratches you and then he goes and scores a goal. A bolt on a position that never had many phenoms.

* The archer. Drawing Martinez. Monstrous, gigantic, his mind could compete hand to hand with that of Nadal wave of DjokovicHe put on his cape again in the penalty shootout against Ecuador, he flew left, right and is the fundamental person responsible for taking the Albiceleste to the semi-finals. He saved Messito everyone. And during the game he has key spots covered. Out of 43 games in the national team, he has kept a clean sheet in 31.

* The disappointment. Paolo Guerrero. A shadow of the superb striker he once was. He wanders around the pitch and damages the image that people have of him. Cristiano Ronaldo, persists in wanting to continue. Fossati did not know how to say no to him and to others.

Emiliano, Draw, Martinez Photo:The Weather Archive Share

* The absurdity. Paying only 2 million dollars to each team to play the first phase does not make sense. If Argentina with Messi or Brazil with Vinicius were eliminated from the start, would they get two million back? Seriously…? And what about the huge box office receipts, sponsorships, television rights and all the collateral business? Was it negotiated badly…? Is there a political agreement with FIFA for the America Cup was it an experience for the World Cup?

* The sorrow. Bolivia It does not get out of its flatness. It is not able to win a match, to draw, not even against rivals from Concacaf, which are less strong. It was not able to compete.

* The difference. It is still important between the football of the Conmebol and Concacaf. USA occupies 11th place in the World Ranking, Colombia 12th and Uruguay 14th, but these are more.

Pulisic Photo:EFE Share

* The ranking. At least in the first phase, three levels were observed in the South American peloton: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia, The four are very even; one step below, Ecuador and Venezuela and third, detached, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Bolivia.

* The difference II. The parties of the Eurocupplayed in parallel, were more attractive than those of our Cup. A majority. Vibrant, balanced, unpredictable. With an amazing intensity. And teams that have grown like Albania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia. It is not enough to have the world champion, you have to lift yourself up.

* Criticism. “Conmebol paved Argentina’s way to the final,” it was said. Because they are in the bottom bracket, together Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay, and they must eliminate each other. But the route of each one was determined by the draw. In the Eurocupon the top grid were Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Denmark. And on the bottom grid only England, Italy and Holland. Was it also an arrangement by Conmebol…?

Lisandro Martínez celebrates Argentina’s first goal against Ecuador. Photo:AFP Share

Last Tango

Jorge Baraza

For the time

@JorgeBarrazaOK