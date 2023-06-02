Death of Giulia Tramontano and the soft toys and flowers left for her: the note written by the family

A moved crowd is the one who chose to go to that place where Alessandro Impagnetiello hid the body of Julia Tramontano. The 29-year-old pregnant girlfriend lost her life at the hands of the man with whom she was about to have a child.

The girl worked as real estate agentactually came from the province of Naples, but had moved to Senago for about 5 years, to look for work.

Many have described it as sweet and sunny. She had never done such a thing and in fact, as the days went by, the family members were more and more convinced that hers was not a disappearance, but it had happened to her something bad.

Alexander Impagnetiello had reported his mysterious disappearance on Sunday evening. He went to the barracks with his mother to tell the officers that once he got home from work, his pregnant partner he wasn’t at home and he was worried.

Right from the start, the police started the searches of the case. But as the hours went by, the turning point came when they decided to enter the boy in the register of suspects. Just that night, Alexander has confessed the whole.

Soft toys and flowers for Giulia Tramontano

After telling the sad truth, the 30-year-old accompanied the officers to the place where he had concealed the body. It was in a gapin an area on the outskirts of Senago, where there are some garages.

It was in this place that the sad news came out, that there are so many people who have chosen to go there. Who wanted to leave gods flowerswhich also a Teddy bear for what child that should have been born soon two months.

Giulia wanted to call him Thiago and was happy with this pregnancy. The first to arrive on site is his brother Mario. The family members, on the other hand, wrote in a note: