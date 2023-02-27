Flowers above hell – The cases of Teresa Battaglia: the previews (plot and cast) of the third and final episode

This evening, Monday 27 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the third and final episode of Fiori sopra l’inferno – The cases of Teresa Battaglia, the new TV series with Elena Sofia Ricci, television transposition of the homonymous book by Ilaria Tuti, published by Longanesi in 2018 and immediately became a success, so much so that it was published in over 27 foreign countries and won the “Prix nouvelles voix du Polar” in France, while in 2019 it was selected as a “Crime Book of the Month” from the prestigious British newspaper Time. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (advances)

In the first episode of the third and final episode, Viesel’s body is found. The killer resorted to the usual mode, taking something from his victim. In this case, the skin. However, this time he made a mistake, there are traces of his blood and, therefore, it will be possible to trace the DNA. Teresa has an intuition. She is certain that the killer is trying to protect the children and Mathias is missing. The night of San Nicola arrives, the night of the Krampus, the demons that descend on the streets and mingle with people. In that context, Marini blocks Lucas Ebran, but a terrible thing happens: a child disappears.

In the second and last episode, while Markus is being searched for, Lucas Ebran is released. Teresa, meanwhile, believes that a confrontation with Mathias could lead to obtaining valuable information. However, the child is not at home. He is at the table, next to the skeleton of a man. Teresa, immediately after the discovery, investigates the identity of the victim and thus, a domino effect is unleashed that leads Teresa Battaglia’s team to discover secrets kept hidden for forty years.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third and final episode of Fiori sopra l’inferno – The cases of Teresa Battaglia, but what is the complete cast of the tv series on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: