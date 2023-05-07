third eventThe flower wreaths at the war memorial in Rijswijk were thrown into the water again in the night from Saturday to Sunday. The day after Remembrance Day, the destroyed wreaths were also found in the water, a day later the police arrested two boys who were walking with flower arrangements. The municipality of Rijswijk has now again placed a new wreath.

Marc Weterings was called early on Sunday. The garlands would be in the water again, a friend told him. “Of course I thought he was joking,” says the shaken councilor in Rijswijk. On the phone he tells about the find this morning, while looking out over the war memorial.

The shock was already great on Friday morning when the flower garlands were found in the water. Weterings then removed the wreaths from the water together with the municipality. A day later it went wrong again. The police received a report in the night from Friday to Saturday that ‘a group of young people’ was walking around with the flowers.

The ribbon of one of the floral arrangements. © Marc Weterings



Officers arrested two boys. They could not be linked to the destruction of the day before. They were therefore released with a fine from the Public Prosecution Service. But it didn't stop there: in the night from Saturday to Sunday things went wrong again.

Sadness and anger

A combination of sadness and anger, Weterings feels. “I am still shocked and shocked to see it,” he says. “I thought I had everything on Friday morning.” He said he got into the car this morning, bewildered, on his way to yet another incident at the Monument to the Fallen. “I thought: how is it possible? I saw everything floating again.”

He plucks up his courage in disbelief. Weterings took a rake and a broom to once again remove the flower arrangements from the water together with the municipality. "It really stings me, then you just see the ribbons floating with the names of the relatives," says the sobbing Rijswijker. He immediately called mayor Huri Sahin, who immediately took action.

The municipality has placed a new wreath. © Rijswijk



Rijswijk has now laid a new wreath at the war memorial on behalf of the entire city council. “In recent days we have been confronted with a series of acts that have led to horror not only in Rijswijk, but throughout the Netherlands,” the municipality writes in a press release. ‘Three times the wreaths and flowers laid with care and love during Remembrance Day have been disrespectfully violated.’

‘It is important that we show respect for the suffering of the past and learn from it. Especially now. That’s why we’re placing a new wreath today. In this way we not only make a strong fist against the perpetrators, but against anyone who thinks they can disturb our peace and freedom. On behalf of the whole of Rijswijk and everyone who values ​​the meaning of May 4,” said the municipality of Rijswijk.

Heartwarming reactions

Weterings has already received countless heartwarming reactions. Entrepreneurs call him that they want to reimburse the wreaths and that they will arrange security at the monument for a year if necessary. "Very impressive, without naming names. Everyone is keen that nothing more happens."



Quote

I hope it’s rowdy, because you don’t really want to think about anti-Semitism or hatred of the Jews Marc Weterings

Because that’s the question. ‘If it happens a third time, it will happen a fourth time’, Weterings thinks aloud. “I hope it’s rowdy, because you don’t really want to think about anti-Semitism or Jew-hatred. But the people who did this should realize that they can live freely in this country.”

Council member Marc Weterings earlier this weekend at the war memorial in Rijswijk © AD







