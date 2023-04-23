The annual Bloemencorso Bollenstreek flower parade took place in the Netherlands on April 22, featuring thousands of spring flowers. This was reported on the website. festival.

Preparations for the festival began in advance: from April 19, the participants worked on the installation of compositions, and then decorated them with popular bulbous flowers. All to impress the audience.

Saturday’s procession began in Noordwijk and consisted of 20 volumetric compositions and more than 30 decorated cars. The entire parade was accompanied by a marching band.

During the day, the flower festival moved to Haarlem, where on April 23, residents of the city will also be able to watch the riot of spring colors thanks to the annual traditional holiday.

Bloemencorso Bollenstreek was held for the first time in 1947.

Earlier, in July 2022, Izvestia showed the preparations for the Flower Jam festival in Moscow. In total, as part of the event, 27 gardens and flower arrangements were created in the capital, and about 100 thousand plants were planted.