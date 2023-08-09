Flow | The upcoming Flow will not be the last in Suvilahti – “It would be a shame if someone bought a ticket just for that,” says the artistic director

The artistic director of Flow Festival, Tuomas Kallio, describes the festival as being like an amoeba that spreads where there is room.

“This is a long and winding story that is more than 15 years old,” says Flow Festival’s artistic director Tuomas Kallio.

He refers to the relationship between Flow and Suvilahti. Festaria has been organized in a “semi-wasteland” since 2007.

We stand in the middle of the festival area a few days before the event starts. The main stage is being built, someone is moving decorations with a forklift, young volunteers are pouring into the area.

Aarni Yli-Pietilä (left) and Niko Länsiö (right) take down the Flow Festival sign from last year.

Flow will take place next weekend in Suvilahti as usual. This year, the event has unexpectedly gained even more space.

The area extends to the Heleni parking lot next to the main gate. Tents for restaurants are placed there.

“We are like an amoeba. As soon as we get more space somewhere, we’ll go there.”

A new tent is also new at the weekend’s Flow.

The circus tent known as Red Arena will no longer be seen this year. In its place is a slightly higher and more traditional tent.

This year, instead of the red-lit circus-like Red Arena tent, there is a more conventional solution.

This one however, the biggest surprise of the summer related to Flow is that the festival will be held in Suvilahti next year as well.

The festival announced in April, August 2023 that the festival will be the last one to be held in Suvilahti. The reason for the departure was said to be the expanding construction works in Suvilahti, due to which it would no longer be possible to organize an event that had grown into a major event in the area.

Since then, the organizer markets the festival with the slogan “Farewell to Suvilahti”:

However, on the last day of July, Flow unexpectedly announced that the festival will remain in Suvilahti next summer as well. The slogan changed to “Long Farewell to Suvilahti”:

The city of Helsinki had announced that the construction schedule would be delayed because two appeals were made to the Helsinki Administrative Court in the summer about the plan of the Suvilahti event area.

According to Kallio, the news was received with joy.

“For the visitors, it was like Christmas had come early.”

However, some of those who bought the ticket were confused, because some had bought a three-day ticket just to celebrate the last time in Suvilahti, not so much because of the artists.

This is how information was commented on Flow’s Jodel channel:

“It’s not the last time in Suvilahti either, so I don’t know if you’ll miss going on Saturday. Where would it be worthwhile to sell a la ticket?”

“Waiting for next year’s better Suvilahti lineup.”

“It’s sad if someone buys a Flow ticket just because it’s the last time in Suvilahti”, Kallio responds to the criticism.

Rock assures that he still firmly believed in the spring that the event could no longer be organized in 2024 in Suvilahti.

An entertainment center planned for Suvilahti, so-called Mikko Leppilammen hall project, received approval from the city of Helsinki in May. In addition, the organizers say that they received a complete rejection from the city after their proposal spread from Suvilahti to the area of ​​the closed Hanasaari power plant.

“But what about visitors! We should have been overly optimistic again about the city having to react to complaints about building plans.”

For next year, Flow has been promised the same land areas that are in use this year as well.

But at some point Suvilahti will inevitably change and Flow will have to find a new area.

The Olympic Stadium and its surroundings have been speculated as the new venue.

According to Kallio, the challenge is to find an area that is not terribly far from the city.

“It’s not Flow’s thing to go to open fields very far from the center, but to be an urban and Helsinki event in the future as well.”