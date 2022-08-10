High is in relation to the month of June; data are from the Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires

The ABCR index – which measures the toll flow of vehicles on the roads – rose 3.3% in July, compared to the previous month, when considering seasonally adjusted data. The result is the Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires in partnership with Tendências Consultoria Integrada. Here’s the intact of the data (967 KB).

In the period, the flow of light vehicles on toll roads increased by 3.9%, while that of heavy vehicles grew by 0.4%. The calculation refers to the seasonally adjusted monthly comparison.

The accumulated of 2022 showed an increase of 9.1%, driven by an increase of 11.7% in the flow of light vehicles and 2.3% in the flow of heavy vehicles.

Performance by regions

The flow of vehicles on São Paulo’s toll roads increased by 3.9% last month, compared to June, when comparing seasonally adjusted data. In the last 12 months, the increase was 7.4%.

In Rio de Janeiro, the ABCR index grew 4.1% compared to June, in seasonally adjusted terms. The result was influenced by a 6.7% growth in the flow of light vehicles and a 0.3% decline in heavy vehicles.