Compared to the month of September, according to the ABCR index; accumulated in the last 12 months is 6.8%

The flow of vehicles on toll roads rose 0.4% in October compared to September 2022. The data are part of the index ABCR (former Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires and now Melhores Rodovias), released this Thursday (10.Nov.2022). Here’s the intact of the report (122 KB).

In the same period, light vehicles advanced 1% and heavy vehicles fell 1.3%. In the last 12 months, there was an increase of 6.8%, driven by an increase of 8.4% in the flow of light vehicles and 2.1% in heavy vehicles.

For analysts at Tendências Consultoria, Thiago Xavier and Davi Cardoso, the flow of light vehicles has benefited from the conditions of the job market, with new vacancies and an increase in real wages. Another important point was the reduction of inflationary pressure.

The IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) had 3 months of deflation (falling prices). However, in October, the index rose again (0.59%), according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Thursday (10.nov).

Xavier and Cardoso also point out that the flow of heavy goods has negative indicators for the 3rd month in a row, driven by the low dynamism of industrial production. For them, the current situation with high cost of inputs in the sector’s chain and the environment of reduced domestic demand for industrial consumer goods contributed to the fall.

Here are the October ABCR index data: