The drop is in relation to March and the accumulated for the year is up 11%, according to data from the ABCR index.

The flow of vehicles on toll roads fell by 0.2% in April compared to the previous month. The accumulated for the year showed an increase of 11%. The data is from the index ABCR of the Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires —which is now called “Best Highways in Brazil”. Here’s the intact.

In relation to March, light vehicles fell by 0.9% and heavy vehicles, by 0.1%, on private highways. In relation to the same period last year, there was an increase of 22.2%, driven by a greater movement in 30.4% of light vehicles. In the same period, heavy goods increased by 2.7%.

In the last 12 months, the number of vehicles on toll roads increased by 10.8%, with 13.2% of light vehicles and 4.2% of heavy vehicles.

“April’s results represent some accommodation after the positive results of the last two months, considering the seasonally adjusted series”says Thiago Xavier, macroeconomics and policy analyst at Tendências Consultoria, the company responsible for data collection and analysis. “In the annual comparison, the results benefit from the depressed comparison base of the last year, especially for the light segment, a period in which mobility restrictions were in force to contain the advance of covid-19”says.

Here are the data by regions: