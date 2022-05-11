Flows of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday, May 11, after kyiv halted the use of a major transit route, which it blames on interference by Kremlin troops. Meanwhile, Moscow indicates that it bombed more than 90 military targets during the early hours and the Ukrainian Army reports that it has recovered several territories in Kharkiv, in the northeast and second city of the country.

For the first time since Moscow launched the war against kyiv 77 days ago, Russian gas exports through Ukraine to the rest of the European continent are interrupted.

GTSOU, which operates Ukraine’s gas system, carried out the measure on May 11, after announcing a day earlier that it would be forced to do so due to fighting by Russian troops in an important transit zone. Gazprom, controlled by the Kremlin, confirmed that the volumes fell to 72 million cubic meters (mcm), compared to 95.8 mcm 24 hours earlier.

On the ground, the fighting continues to be centered especially in the Donbass region and the city of Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine.

These are the most important news of the day:

08:01 (BOG) The Kremlin warns that it watches any new configuration in NATO

In response to Boris Johnson’s visit to Sweden and Finland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that his country is closely watching any changes that might affect NATO’s configuration on its borders.

In his daily press briefing, Peskov also denied an assessment by US spy chief Avril Haines that Russia is preparing for a protracted war in Ukraine.

Instead, Peskov asserted that what he calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is going according to plan.

07:40 (BOG) Moscow says it has enough energy buyers

Russia has enough buyers for its energy resources outside Western countries, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“That the West pay more than it used to pay to the Russian Federation and explain to its population why it should get poorer,” Lavrov challenged at a press conference in Muscat, after talks with his Omani counterpart.

His remarks come as European Union nations seek to drastically reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas. Also after kyiv suspended the passage of hydrocarbon through an important transit route, after accusing the troops of endangering the stability and security of the entire gas transportation system in the country.

7:12 (BOG) Boris Johnson vows to support Sweden’s decision on NATO

During his visit to Sweden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that his country would support whatever Sweden decides on possible future membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“I am sure the UK will support whatever course of action Sweden decides to take and we will be as helpful and supportive as we can be,” Johnson told a news conference.

Asked what the British government would do if Sweden were attacked, Johnson replied that when “faced with the obvious threat to liberal democracies,” the two countries “will support each other,” whether in the event of a disaster or a military attack. .

6:48 (BOG) Zelensky thanks the US for nine $40 billion aid package

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the members of the Lower House for approving a bill with which Washington would provide an additional 40,000 million dollars in aid to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden had asked Congress to approve an additional $33 billion in aid for kyiv two weeks ago, but lawmakers decided to increase military and humanitarian funding.

“I thank Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and all of America’s friends in the House of Representatives for the swift passage of the Additional Financial Support for Our State Act sponsored by President Joe Biden. We look forward to consideration.” of this important document for us by the Senate,” declared the Ukrainian head of state.

thank you @SpeakerPelosi and all friends of 🇺🇦 in 🇺🇸 House of Representatives for the quick approval of the law on additional financial support for our state initiated by @POTUS. We are looking forward to consideration of this important document for us by the Senate. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2022



6:33 (BOG) Ukraine claims it has regained territory in Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces reported gains on the battlefield in recent hours, in a counterattack that could signal a shift in the momentum of the war in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city in the northeast.

Tetiana Apatchenko, press officer of the 92nd Brigade, the main Ukrainian force in the area, in the east of the country, confirmed that the Ukrainian Army recovered the Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshki, Borshchova and Slobozhanske settlements in recent days.

Defense Ministry adviser Yuriy Saks said these victories were pushing Russian forces out of the city, which has been under continuous bombardment since the conflict began.

“The military operations of the Ukrainian armed forces around Kharkiv, especially in the north and northeast, are a kind of success story. The Ukrainian army was able to push these war criminals into a line beyond the range of their artillery,” Saks said. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Ukraine’s success in that part of the nation, but also warned that the battle remains strong. “We must not create an atmosphere of excessive moral pressure, where weekly and even daily victories are expected,” the president said.

06:17 (BOG) According to London, Russia could dominate the northwest of the Black Sea

The UK Ministry of Defense reported that Russia could dominate the northwestern Black Sea if it manages to consolidate its position on Zimiini Island, also known as Snake Island.

“Russia repeatedly tries to reinforce its exposed garrison located there,” the British portfolio report noted.

However, he also assured that Ukrainian forces have “successfully attacked Russian air defenses and resupply ships with Bayraktar drones.”

Moscow’s resupply ships have minimal protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy’s withdrawal to Crimea after the loss of its flagship Moskva on April 14 in an explosion that kyiv claimed responsibility for.

06:03 (BOG) Wounded soldiers in Azovstal ask for help for their evacuation

A series of photos published early on May 11 on the Telegram channel of the Azov Regiment, a military unit belonging to the National Guard of Ukraine, showed the difficult conditions of the wounded Ukrainian defenders and refugees at the steel plant. of Azovstal, in the besieged city of Mariupol.

These are the photos of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Azovstal, published by the Azov regiment. There are no sterile bandages and medicines to treat them. ‘We call on ICRC, UN to prove your humanity and save wounded people who are not combatants anymore’, their statement reads pic.twitter.com/KQTGzdtjJP — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) May 10, 2022



The images were accompanied by urgent calls to save the lives of the last fighters in the city that Russia declared control of on April 21.

“We call on the UN and the Red Cross to demonstrate their humanity and reaffirm the basic principles on which they were created by rescuing the wounded who are no longer combatants (…) The entire civilized world must see the conditions in which the wounded and crippled defenders of Mariupol meet and take action!” the statement said.

The wives of the military also went to the Vatican to ask Pope Francis for his intervention to rescue the soldiers. At least 100 civilians still remain in the steel mill, according to an assistant to the city’s mayor.

5:41 (BOG) Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine falls by a quarter

Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday, May 11, after kyiv stopped using the Sokhranivka transit route.

kyiv said on Tuesday, May 10, that it would suspend the passage of gas through that point, which it said delivers almost a third of Russian fuel to the Old Continent, and would divert deliveries to the Sudzha entry point, the largest of the two crossing routes of the Ukrainian territory.

The Sokhranivka gas pipeline runs through the Lugansk region in eastern Ukraine, part of which has been under the control of pro-Russian separatists.

kyiv declared reasons of “force majeure”, a clause that is invoked when a company is affected by something beyond its control. He noted that the actions of the Russian forces endangered the stability and security of the country’s entire gas transportation system.









04:35

For its part, Gazprom, controlled by the Kremlin and which has control of the resource’s exports, reported in recent hours that it is still sending gas to Europe through Ukraine, but confirmed that volumes were reduced to 72 million meters cubic meters (mcm) this Wednesday, compared to 95.8 mcm on Tuesday.

Gazprom claimed that it was “technologically impossible” to switch all volumes to the Sudzha route, as proposed by GTSOU.

The data provided by the Russian company suggests that it is only using Sudzha. GTSOU data showed gas transit volumes through the Sokhranivka entry point for this May 11 fell to zero.

This is the first time that hydrocarbon exports through Ukrainian territory have been interrupted since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the war against his neighboring country on February 24.

With Reuters, AP and local media