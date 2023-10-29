Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 9:00

Geopolitical caution, which has increased the possibility of high global interest rates for a long period, has been scaring away foreign investors’ contributions to B3. The picture regarding the inflow of external resources on the Brazilian Stock Exchange suggests that this will be the worst month of October in three years. For now, those interviewed by Broadcast consider a substantial resumption of contributions unlikely, given the external uncertainties and the already known internal fiscal doubts.

In the month of October, to date, foreign investors have withdrawn R$2.476 billion from B3, the result of accumulated purchases of R$194.823 billion and sales of R$197.3 billion. In this trend, it will be the worst October since 2019, when investors withdrew R$9.601 billion. This is because in 2020, 2021 and 2022, October recorded significant contributions, of at least R$2 billion.

“We do not see any prospect of reversing this situation. Since mid-2015, 2016 we have seen more unstable capital flows. It will continue to happen. But it may not get much worse, as Brazil is more resistant to shocks, as it has carried out reforms, and in relative terms it is not so badly positioned [principalmente entre os emergentes]”, says BV’s chief economist, Roberto Padovani.

Economist Matheus Pizzani, from CM Capital, also does not foresee a change in the situation related to capital contributions at B3. “In the near future there are no factors that will change this scenario”, he says. The professional, however, considers that the change in the political field and a “slightly different” perception in relation to Brazil at the beginning of 2023 inflated the entry of foreign investment. “Now, there are some ways out. It’s a market movement. It turned out that this is happening amidst cyclical factors.”

XP’s stock strategist, Jennie Li, states that there needs to be relief abroad for there to be a return of foreign capital to B3 in the coming months. For her, the main question that the market still cannot answer is where the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) is with regard to monetary tightening.

The recent spike in Treasury returns, especially those with long maturities, is just the initial kick that has discouraged foreign investors from coming to B3, and is not solely responsible for the uncertainty regarding the North American economic health.

“Global risk has risen due to a series of issues, such as the expectation of a slowdown in Europe and the United States, and there are geopolitical issues. There is also the crisis in the Chinese real estate sector and doubts about the end of the growth cycle in China. All of this makes the global picture unfavorable,” explains Padovani, stressing that the central banks’ quest will continue to be to meet the inflation target, and this “will come at a cost in terms of economic growth.”

For Pizzani, from CM Capital, cyclical concerns tend to prevail as long as there is no great certainty about what will happen with US interest rates and Chinese growth.

The fact that Brazil is not investment grade ends up leaving the capital flow subject to short-term information and also increases the perception of risk. “That alone is bad for the flow,” he says. “There is great fiscal uncertainty. The market continues to work with the prospect of public debt growth in a worse global risk context. The debt trajectory makes the country more vulnerable to shocks”, adds the BV economist, remembering that emerging countries that export commodities like Brazil are the ones that suffer most at these times.

Even though the external scenario is dominant, the CM economist believes that the motivation for foreigners to allocate resources in Brazil could improve if tax reform progresses. “It would be the greatest potential in the short term”, estimates Pizzani.

Li, from XP, also says that Brazil seems more comfortable than the rest of the world, since “global investors see the country as a very favorable market, with valuations that are quite discounted in relation to the historical average and also abroad” . Along with this, the Selic falling cycle while most of the world continues with a restrictive monetary policy is another bullish driver for the Brazilian Stock Exchange, ponders the stock strategist.

Bradesco’s chief economist, Fernando Honorato, also credits internal advances with the fact that Brazil is better positioned or feeling a little less external effects at this time. One of them is that the country’s Central Bank (BC) began the process of monetary easing before many authorities, while others did not even begin, as is the case, for example, with the Fed; another is the improvement of fiscal conditions, which, according to him, tends to allow appreciation of the real. Bradesco sees the exchange rate closing this year at R$5.00 and going to R$4.80 in 2024.

“Brazil has a much more solid balance of payments and Foreign Direct Investment comfortably covers the current account deficit. The big concern is with the interest rate curve, but there is no reverberation of this scenario in the exchange rate. The real is even doing well in relation to its peers”, says Honorato.

Another point, in the opinion of the Bradesco economist, is that Brazil can benefit more from the appreciation of oil rather than being influenced in an unfavorable way.