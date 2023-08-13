Monday, August 14, 2023
Flow Festival | In the middle of the gig at the Flow festival, a spike came off the pole of the tent, the audience was directed out

August 13, 2023
in World Europe
Flow Festival | In the middle of the gig at the Flow festival, a spike came off the pole of the tent, the audience was directed out

Culture|Flow festival

The organizers were held onto the pole, and the audience was directed outside.

From one The bolt from the top fixing of the pole holding up the Silver Arena tent came off at the Flow festival on Sunday. Sokka came off in the middle of the German band Moderat’s gig, which started at 18:30.

However, the tent should not fall over, assures Flow’s spokesperson Eeva Palmén.

“It’s wedged one and a half meters into the ground, so even if it comes off at the top, it can’t fall,” says Palmén.

As a precaution, the perimeter of the pole was insulated. The orderlies were held onto the pole. The audience was also directed out of the tent.

“There has been no danger to the public,” says Palmén.

The next SIlver Arena performer, Christine and the Queens from France, is scheduled to start at 20:30.

“There, we will definitely put a cotter in place and make sure it doesn’t come off again,” said Palmén before eight o’clock in the evening.

