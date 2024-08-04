Flow decree, the change proposed by Mantovano for too many frauds: “Only those who want to work will enter Italy”

Only “those with a concrete and certified prospect of entering Italy” will be allowed to enter. work“. The reason? Too many frauds on the migrant entries in which organized crime is involved. Until what is written in the flow decreeit will be so. In this regard today, Tuesday 30 July, the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovanohas announced that he wants to change the immigration law while he was in a hearing at the Anti-Mafia Commission. This change occurs after the complaint filed last June 5 by the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to the national anti-mafia prosecutor John Melillo, regarding the anomalies recorded in the inputs through the flows decree. According to what the agency reports HandleMantovano said: “In the last decade many governments have announced changes to the consolidated law on immigration, but without following up on their intentions. We will do it aiming to changeboth on an administrative and regulatory level, the acts which have led to the distortions”. The frauds linked to organised crime, precisely. For this reason, the undersecretary continues, entry into Italy will be granted “only to those who have the concrete and certified prospect of working“.