Attentive must be florists established, because on this day, if the space for pedestrians to move freely along the sidewalks is not respected, because they have their merchandise outside the businesses, they could spend up to 36 hours on the railing. And it is that although it has always been said that something will be done about it, the reality is that pedestrians ended up walking down the street without any action being taken, but apparently this time the thing is serious and from the Public Highway Direction This sanction could be being applied, yes, always adhering to the regulation and only with those who are repeat offenders, because as the head of said Directorate says, they have been asking for the same thing for two years and there is no excuse that the regulation is unknown. Let’s see if it’s true and they get tough in that sense, because nothing is done by leaving adequate space for people to walk on the sidewalks, which is what they are for.

in an act which was described as illegal by the director of the Public Highway, Rita Gandarilla Lerma, a merchant who had been in charge of the street for more than eight years. kiosk located in plazuela Miguel Hidalgo, she said that she was forcibly evicted from the place, in addition to the fact that now, not satisfied with having removed her, they also do not let her remove the things she had inside the space she used as a business. Lizeth Romero Becerra pointed out that after they had left her without water or electricity to force her to leave, since they never showed her a document where an authority asked her to leave, they changed the lock on the door so that she would no longer enter, and when she wanted to go get Her things that she used in the food sales business, she was prevented from removing them, so she will not allow them to want to affect her with that as well.

it seems now if the exchange could be finalized so that the land located in the front of the General Hospital may belong to the hospital. This could undoubtedly represent a growth in infrastructure for the aforementioned hospital, which not only cares for patients from Guasave, but also from nearby municipalities, although it was made clear by the municipal authorities that it will be the Health sector that determines how that space would be used. The progress is positive, said Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero, who said that he is about to meet with the new leader of the common Guasave so that once and for all what has been stuck for a long time, precisely because of ejido conflicts, can be realized.

the interchamber also joined the widespread complaints against the federal government for dragging its feet on pricing for corn and wheat cropsWell, it is a fact that if the producers do badly, all of Sinaloa, and particularly Guasave, will also see dark clouds, since its economy depends too much on the countryside. Ariel Lugo Carvajal, president of Canaco, emphasized that it cannot be that the federation only wants to worry about those who sow from 10 hectares downwards and that the rest remain adrift, because that will only bring about a crisis for everyone.

