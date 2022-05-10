Culicán, Sinaloa.- In search of being able to choose the best flower detail for the motherswhether as a gift in life or after his death, buyers have packed the Culiacán florists this May 10.

María Lourdes López, tenant of a flower shop located in the market Salvador Alvarado, or de las Flores, which is located in the first square of Culiacán, explained that it is an increase of up to three times more than there is in sales compared to what is given on a normal day and expected to be maintained for three days.

However, it has hit profits on high price of merchandise and the economic crisisfor which it was decided not to have a margin of high earnings and also apply promotions.

“We are almost giving away the flower, there is no money and the flower is very expensive, the flower is very expensive, we had to offer the arrangements from 50 pesos less to 100 pesos. The sale went up a lot, double, almost triple, sales went up a lot, and with this crisis”, celebrated the florist.