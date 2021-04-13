Florist Finland is plagued by a rare tulip shortage: “I never remember ever ending so early”

An average of 70 million tulip onions are ordered in Finland, and most of them come from the Netherlands.

13.4. 16:00

Tulips have already been to the supermarkets and flower beds, say everyday observations.

“Yes, it’s true, tulips are really running out in places,” confirms the Executive Director of the Commercial Garden Association. Jyrki Jalkanen.

“I am 40 years has been in the field, and I do not remember that ever would be tulips beginning to end this early. They have now gone faster in trade, when Easter was a little earlier, ”says Jalkanen.

Usually, the tulip’s long season, which begins in November, ends at Easter. This year, the tulips have run out in places already. The reason is that due to the corona pandemic, farmers ordered a normal amount or even a little less of tulip bulbs a year ago. At the same time, tulips have also traded particularly well now.

“In a corona spring Gardeners ordered onions in February – March on a precautionary basis, when there was no information on how, for example, flower shops and other specialty shops would be kept open in a year’s time, ”says Jalkanen.

Last spring was difficult for Dutch gardens when spring flowers had to be destroyed.

Onions are ordered in Finland about 10–13 months before the season, and according to Jalkanen, they do not want to receive more later. Also, the growth of bulbs can hardly be slowed down so that they would last longer.

Even for Mother’s Day, tulips are still promised.

“In at least one garden in Turku, the cultivation of tulip bulbs is timed so that there should be enough flowers for May as well,” says Jalkanen.

Usually According to Jalkanen, an average of 70 million tulip onions are ordered in Finland, and most of them come from the Netherlands. The earliest varieties arrive as early as autumn from New Zealand.

More than 95 percent of the tulips sold in Finland are local flowers, ie they are grown in Finland. Tulips are grown in about 50 commercial gardens all over Finland.

More than 90 percent of tulips are purchased from grocery stores.

Some more special cut tulips are also imported to Finland directly from France and the Netherlands.