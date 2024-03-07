Will there no longer be a series? This week, fans of 'Chavo del 8' they knew that the next bioseries by Roberto Gómez Bolaños would be in danger, since Florinda Meza has sued the producers of 'Without wanting to', claiming that they are violating a fault by not having requested authorization to play certain songs and interpret some characters. The ex-wife of popular Chespirito She complained that no one spoke to her so that her role in the comedian's life could be interpreted. Find out all the details in the following note.

Why did Florinda Meza sue the producers of 'Without wanting to'?

According to an interview done by 'Ventaneando' with the lawyer of Florinda MezaMariana Olascoaga, it was learned that Doña Florinda sued the people in charge of the new Roberto Gómez Bolaños bioseries, 'Unintentionally wanting', for trying to use his image without authorization. The actress who gave life to Quico's mother assured that she is part of the story of 'Chespirito'.

“The information we have is that the bioseries is about the story of Don Roberto Gómez Bolaños; but, obviously, The story of Don Roberto cannot be told without Florinda Meza”said the celebrity's defense.

What does Florinda Meza ask for in the lawsuit from the producers of 'Without wanting to want?'

In the middle of the dialogue between the lawyer and the entertainment program, Florinda Meza's request slipped in. The 75 year old woman demanded that approval be sought to give life to the characters who accompanied her ex-husband during his path in the artistic field. Furthermore, it was shown that he is not opposed to the production.

Pablo Cruz Guerrero will be the actor who will play Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Photo HBO Max

“She is not opposed to there being a bioseries of maestro Roberto Gómez Bolaños. All she wants is for it to be done correctly. He simply wants the real story to be told and the legacy of maestro Roberto Gómez Bolaños to be respected. The people who were summoned to the hearing have to request the authorization of all the people who are the owners,” his defense explained.

Can the series 'Without wanting to' be cancelled?

Although Florinda Meza's position was known, until now it was not possible to know the producers' release, much less whether the recordings will be stopped. However, according to its legal body, everything will depend on the development of the negotiations. “All We will see, depending on how the negotiation goes.. We will do everything in our power to ensure that the rights of Mrs. Florinda and all other parties are respected,” Olascoaga concluded by saying.

When does the series 'Without wanting to want' premiere?

The bioseries by Roberto Gómez Bolaños It is scheduled to premiere on the Max platform for this year; However, the specific date of its release has not yet been made public. Furthermore, after what happened with Florinda Mezathe producers and the cast of protagonists did not speak out.

