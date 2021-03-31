Actress Florinda Meza shared her happiness before being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The remembered ‘Doña Florinda’ used her social networks to communicate that lined up to get his first dose in Mexico.

Through Instagram, the widow of Roberto Gómez Bolaños released a photo where she was seen waiting for her turn to be immunized.

Like any older adult, she went to an application center to be inoculated in accordance with the Vaccination Plan of the region. “Democratically waiting for the vaccine against COVID 19,” he wrote Florinda Meza in your post.

The producer also joins the list of famous Mexicans who received their dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Silvia Pinal, Enrique Guzmán, Ana Martin, Pedro Sola, Verónica Castro They have already met at their respective immunization points.

The actress is part of the population at risk of the coronavirus. At the age of 72, Florinda Meza decided to receive the vaccine in this campaign to face the pandemic.

Florinda Meza waiting her turn to get vaccinated. Photo: capture / Instagram

Florinda Meza remembers Roberto Gómez Bolaños

November 28, 2020 marked the 6th anniversary of the death of the iconic Televisa figure. Through his social networks, Meza published a message to remember him.

“Today I want all of us to remember him together with love, with joy, with a smile, because that was what he liked the most: making us laugh. Can you send me your happy faces for him? ”, He wrote.

