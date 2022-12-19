Lionel Messi He is perhaps going through the happiest moment of his career as a footballer after being crowned world champion with Argentina after defeating France in the Qatar 2022 final. La Albiceleste suffered until the penalty shootout to defeat the Europeans, but, Finally, he managed to keep this much-desired trophy. As expected, various national and international figures not only from sports, but also from the artistic environment, congratulated the South Americans after this achievement.

one of them was Florinda Meza, who, through his Twitter account, placed special emphasis on the ’10’ and even accompanied his message with a curious photo of him and Antonela Roccuzzo. As is known, the wife of the “Flea” was also part of the celebration.

Florinda Meza surrenders to Lionel Messi after being crowned in Qatar 2022

Along with the image of Lionel Messi with his wife and mother of their little ones, the well-remembered actress from “El chavo del 8” congratulated the PSG star, calling him a “treasure”, just as his character did Quico in the fiction created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos.

Florinda Meza congratulated Lionel Messi with a peculiar image. Photo: Twitter Florinda Meza

“Very well played! Honey, you are the best in the world! Congratulations to all my beloved Argentines from the beautiful virtual neighborhood, ”Florinda Meza wrote on her official Twitter account.

Valeria Piazza surrenders to Messi after gesture with Antonela Roccuzzo

The national host Valeria Piazza also spoke about Argentina’s triumph in Qatar 2022 and especially about the celebration of Lionel Messi. The beauty queen took off her hat to the Argentine after appreciating that she, in the midst of all the madness, called Antonela Roccuzzo and her three children to enjoy the moment.

“Do you know something? He seems to me to be an idol from head to toe because, in addition to being a football star, he involves his family in absolutely everything. That photo of Messi taking Antonela with the cup is worth more than 1,000 words. Family always first, support for a feat as great as this. World champion, ”he indicated.