“Artificial intelligence has now entered all phases of the medical radiological procedure. Certainly the area that is emphasized the most is that of diagnosis, which becomes earlier and easier for the more complex ones, or faster for the more complex ones. In reality, artificial intelligence is also fundamental in deciding which test to do and, above all, in optimizing its execution if ionizing radiation is used, for example, today various artificial intelligence software and systems allow optimization the dose based on the patient’s characteristics” such as age, sex, weight and “the clinical question, to reduce the dose that is actually delivered to the patient, thus improving not only the diagnosis, but also taking care of his health”. Chiara Floridi, associate professor of the Polytechnic University of Marche, said this this morning to Adnkronos, speaking in Milan in a meeting with the press within the 51st National Congress of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology underway in Milan.

In particular, “augmented reality helps the patient and also the radiologist”. The first, for example, “even in accepting the exam – explains Floridi – If he is immersed in a virtual reality, before or during the execution of a radiological exam, anxiety is reduced. In exams such as magnetic resonance imaging, which today can last over 20 minutes and which are practically impossible to carry out in claustrophobic or pediatric patients, the possibility of immersing oneself in virtual reality can help the success of the test by reducing discomfort and tension.

“On the other hand – continues the specialist – augmented reality and virtual reality are also helpful to new doctors in training, therefore to those new to this discipline, because it allows them to simulate medical realities, radiological realities and interventional radiology, therefore carrying out tests and procedures, practicing first, for greater protection of the patient, but also – concludes Floridi – improving one’s training and clinical performance”.