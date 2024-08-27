“As an LGBTQ+ resident of Florida, it’s disappointing to see us erased,” says Rachel Covello, creator of the LGBTIQ+ travel blog OutCoast, in response to the news that Florida’s official tourism marketing site, Visit Floridaremoved from its pages the advertisements promoting destinations for people queer“A lot of us live and socialize here,” says Covello, who is based in St. Petersburg. “The fact that we are no longer represented in Florida’s promotional materials sends the message that we don’t belong.”

The founder of OutCoast, a blog that was even a member of Visit Florida, where they created and shared tourism content, does not want to speculate on the platform’s reasons for making such a decision. What she does believe is that from a business perspective it is a “very misguided procedure, since companies and destinations that are owned by LGBTQ+ people and that welcome the LGBTQ+ community depend on LGBTQ+ travelers. Pride events alone bring in tens of millions of dollars. Why would they not want to showcase these events and this demographic in a state where tourism revenue is essential?” she asks.

Although Covello’s blog and Visit Florida had “a mutually beneficial relationship,” for her and many others in Florida the concern is not about how it affects businesses, but rather the LGBTIQ+ community, which in recent years has been particularly targeted by laws and decrees from Florida’s Republican politicians. “The removal of this site hurts both of us, but it hurts our community and inclusive businesses even more,” she insists. “While my opinion on this could put my job and future partnerships at risk, it is more important to me to do the right thing to hold Visit Florida and the administration accountable for this decision.”

It was only a few days ago that activists, members of the LGBTIQ+ community, and tourists noticed that Visit Florida no longer had the “LGBTQ Travel” section, which contained photos, videos, and information about gay-friendly beaches in the state, gay pride parades, festivals, and other activities. The site even claimed that beaches like Miami Beach, Daytona Beach, Cocoa Beach, or South Beach, and cities like Key West, Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors, and St. Petersburg provide “a sense of freedom” for “people of all orientations,” but especially “for a gay community in search of a sense of belonging and acceptance.”

Overnight, without giving an explanation, the site, which previously boasted of being “LGBTQ-friendly,” removed all that information. To this day, they have not provided an explanation as to why, in a state where tourism is one of its main industries, and where last year the 141 million tourists who visited Florida contributed more than 102 billion dollars to its economy. Although EL PAÍS contacted Visit Florida to learn more about the matter, so far no response has been received.

The fallout from DeSantis’ anti-LGBTIQ+ crusade

Tatiana Quiroga, executive director of the annual festival Come Out with Pride Orlando, which will be held in October and will be promoted by Visit Florida, believes that the motives behind the decision of this platform – created as a public-private partnership in 1996 by the Florida Legislature and which receives about 50 million dollars annually from the State – are purely political.

“Given the difficult times our LGBTQIA+ community has faced in the State of Florida because of elected officials, I believe this was politically motivated,” says Quiroga, who insisted that his organization is “very disappointed” with what happened. “It is not even logical not to promote such a large event on a regional and national scale” as Come Out with Pridewhich welcomes more than 220,000 guests from across the United States each year.

Although there is no confirmation as of yet that this is an order directly sent from DeSantis’ office, the truth is that many activists do not doubt that this is the case, even more so after all the laws that the Republican governor has implemented or tried to implement in the State, ranging from restrictions on the use of bathrooms for transgender people, to bans on literature about sexual orientation or gender identity in schools, or decrees that allow medical providers to deny treatment to trans people, or the effort to prevent children from attending drag shows.

“By removing Visit Florida’s LGBTQ page, DeSantis took another deliberate step toward making Florida a more hostile place for the LGBTQ community,” said Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. “But the fact that he did so in secret, without much fanfare, is a sign that he understands that Floridians have had enough of this kind of petty, divisive antics. The removal of the LGBTQ page on Visit Florida’s site underscores the DeSantis administration’s ongoing efforts to push us out of public life and discourage LGBTQ travelers from visiting our state.”

In practice, these measures have already yielded results. A survey The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) found that 52% of respondents were hesitant or unwilling to travel to Florida due to anti-LGBTQ+ laws passed in recent years, and 80% of respondents perceived Florida as a very unwelcoming place.

Smith further claims that DeSantis “continues to push an agenda of bizarre obsessions, culture wars, and anti-LGBTQ attacks, ignoring the real issues facing Floridians, all for his own political gain.” But Floridians, he says, “have had enough. During Florida’s 2024 primary election, voters across the state stood up to reject extremist candidates endorsed by DeSantis and his allies. This election was a rejection, a repudiation, and a rebuke to an agenda that has sought to divide us rather than unite us.”

Last year, Equality Florida was one of several civil rights organizations that issued a travel advisory warning of the hostility of traveling to the state in response to the passage of laws restricting access to reproductive health care, controversies over gun control, and book bans and censorship of curriculum in public education.

The adverse climate in the State has led to an increase in hate crimes in recent times. According to the Florida Attorney General, hate crimes based on sexual orientation currently account for 22% of all hate crimes, and people from the LGBTIQ+ community are those most at risk of falling victim to these types of crimes. A report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and GLAAD records that between June 2022 and April 2023, at least 356 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents were documented in Florida.