good news, statewide legislation came into force aimed at providing greater protection for users.

The proposal for changes to private parking policies It is being pushed largely by state Rep. Vicki Lopez.who paid to park in Coconut Grove a few weeks ago, saw a message as he left warning him that his ticket had expired. He had to pay US$25 to be able to leave but, a week later, received a ticket for an additional $87.

Considering the situation as an abuse that was not the first time he had experienced it, he began to investigate more about the charges in private parking lots in South Florida and realized that there was many complaints from people who felt they had been scammed by the charges.

Lopez told the media Miami Herald which detected that the problem was happening throughout Florida, in areas such as Tampa, Orlando and Miami. “It seems to be a statewide problem since “Private parking lots do not have full transparency.” Given the situation, created a law that came into effect on July 1 and demands greater regulation and signage in private parking lots

Thus, now private parking lots will be required to leave certain information clear, for example, in case of an infraction, they must place the fine directly on the vehicle or send it by mail within five business days. Also, it is established new guidelines on when late fees may apply.

Another change is that customer information will be protected, Parking lot owners are prohibited from selling, offering or exchanging user data.

Counties to protect residents from parking abuses in Florida

Although the new legislation makes it clear that Parking lots should be more transparent about their charges and conditions, leaves certain implementation rules to the discretion of individual counties.

For example, in Hollywood, private parking lot owners must display a sign at least 36 inches tall stating that this is not a government-run facility and that charges will be levied for violations. They must outline the appeals process in case customers believe there was an error.

In the case of Miami announced that they are already working on modifying municipal laws to align them with the new state measures.