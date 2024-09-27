Yesterday night, Hurricane Helene, as a category 4, hit the coasts of Florida. Although the damage is still being assessed, the help is already coming. Both the local and federal governments have already announced some measures that will be taken. But also Groups from other entities are coming to support, such as one from Texas.

This team of volunteers is trained to help in disaster cases providing food, cleaning, recovery, communication, administration, showers and laundry services.

According to Scottie Stice, director of the SBTC, interviewed by the local media 25News, The Salvation Army approached them to ask that they deploy their volunteers to Florida. He detailed that a massive feeding unit capable of providing 10,000 meals a day would be delivered to Live Oak.

The manager also said that efforts will extend over the coming days and weeks Therefore, recovery equipment and tools such as chainsaws will probably also be needed.

It should be noted that The SBTC is a community that brings together more than 2,700 Southern Baptist churches in Texas and has various programs to help in case of emergencies. In fact, its Disaster Relief Ministry is made up of more than 6,000 volunteers.

The United States is already acting after the passage of Helene

It should be noted that, in addition to the volunteers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had already announced that they were prepared to respond to the damage that Helene caused.

In that sense, All partner organizations are coordinating to direct emergency efforts to Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. They assured that there are more than 1,100 members that include urban search and rescue teams, coast guard, the Department of Defense and power restoration teams.