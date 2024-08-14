According to the criteria of

Quick loot, US$1 : This new scratch-off game has over US$7,000,000 in cash prizes and its overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.70. Its main feature is that you can instantly invest between US$1 and US$5,000.

Double cash, US$2 : This time around, the prizes are over US$19,000,000 in cash, and there are over 2,700,000 winning tickets, so the overall odds, in this case, are 1 in 5.02. In addition, there are five top prizes of US$50,000,000.

: This time around, the prizes are over US$19,000,000 in cash, and there are over 2,700,000 winning tickets, so the overall odds, in this case, are 1 in 5.02. In addition, there are five top prizes of US$50,000,000. The money wheel, US$5 : More than 4,300,000 winning tickets and six top prizes of US$1,000,000, making it a more than interesting option with overall winning odds of 1 in 4.05 and US$62,000,000 in cash and different types of prizes.

Triple jackpot, US$10: This game offers more than 5,000,000 winning tickets and four jackpots exceeding US$2,000,000, and its overall probability of winning is 1 in 3.49. It also has the particularity of offering odds of winning up to 18 times per ticket.

The peculiarity of Florida Lottery Scratch-Off games

According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-off games are best suited for those looking to win instant prizes.since they offer the opportunity to obtain large quantities under that condition, many of them offering higher prices that exceed US$1,000,000 in exchange for very low costs.

On their official website You can find a variety of 104 different scratch-off games to play virtually, with very varied values ​​and jackpots that, on many occasions, are more than tempting for any player.