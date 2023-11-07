Facing the arrival of winter and the drop in temperature throughout the United States, Florida awaits a seasonal phenomenon that, despite being frequent, continues to attract the attention of both residents and foreigners or North Americans from other territories who visit. the sunshine state. Due to the cold, the iguanas freeze and are left lying in the streets.

These reptiles are part of the fauna of Florida, but they are not native there. Considered by environmental authorities as an invasive species due to how they interact with the rest of the species in the ecosystem, iguanas have a high profile and attract attention particularly in winter.

Frozen iguanas fall from trees in Florida

Although the entire state has a high average temperature compared to the rest of the US, different regions reach values ​​that freeze iguanas. According to the section dedicated to this species on the official site of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWCC), These reptiles freeze when the temperature is below 50°F, which translates to 10°C.

Since they are mostly found climbing trees, the fact that they remain immobile leads to a particular situation: their fall. When walking through the streets on cold days, you can see several specimens of these reptiles lying on the streets.

A frozen iguana in Florida during the winter of 2022 See also The Florida man who lives on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than paying rent

Although to many they may appear dead, the agency warns people not to make any type of contact. Iguanas are cold-blooded and could reactivate at any time. If they do this when they are very close to a human, an attack could occur.