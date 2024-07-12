In the middle of the summer season in the United Stateswhere the state of Florida becomes one of the top tourist spots, many visitors are unsure about which beach to visit within the region, so the Artificial Intelligence Tool, GPT Chat, has a clear answer about which beaches have the warmest and coldest water in the area.

According to the criteria of

The high temperatures in the summer lead many American citizens to spend their holidays in areas where the beaches allow them to enjoy the climate, and one of the most sought-after destinations is the Sunshine State. Renowned for its paradisiacal beaches with pristine waters and Located between the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexicothe At this time, the region becomes one of the most visited places..

When asked about it The hottest beaches in the stateChat GPT explained that the beaches of the south (as Miami Beach and South Beach) tend to have warmer waters during the summer months due to the influence of the region’s subtropical climate, where air temperatures are higher and heat the water more quickly.

In that sense, the AI ​​tool from the company OpenAI later added that The beaches in the south of the state are usually quite nice for swimming. and enjoy the sun for much of the year.

On the other hand, The coldest beaches in Florida according to Chat GPT are those in Jacksonvillelocated in the far north, and can also areas closer to the border with Georgia and Alabama will reach similar temperaturesbecause they may be influenced by colder ocean currents coming from the North Atlantic.

Miami Beach’s beaches are the hottest in the state during the summer months. Photo:The Palm Hotel & Spa Share

Factors that influence the temperature of Florida beaches

The AI ​​then clarified that water temperatures can vary throughout the year and depend on many factors, such as: the season, ocean currents, and local weather conditions.

The time when the water on Florida beaches reaches a higher temperature, which allows you to enjoy activities in the sea, It takes place especially between the months of June and September..