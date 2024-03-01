A few weeks before the temperature begins to increase as well as the possibility for visitors to enjoy the state's beaches, Florida prepares for the spring equinox, which will arrive in mid-Marchand will begin a season of outdoor parties and sunny days with little chance of rain.

Known as one of the most attractive states for tourists, for its offers regarding beaches and a generally pleasant climate, Florida will begin spring this year 2024 on March 20according to the information collected from the website Orlando, Florida.

The spring solstice, which is the moment when the sun reaches the zenith and coincides with the equator, will bring an increase in temperatures, which generally vary between 20°C and 25°C in the seasonand then gradually increase to 30°C.

In that line, rains are scarce in the areagiven that In April and May it does not rain more than three, four or at most five days a monthand the day extends to approximately ten hours of sunlight.

At the spring equinox, the day is the same length as the night, although the duration of sunlight hours is even longer than that of night due to refraction of the atmosphere. In the Sunshine State, it will be the shortest day of the season, at twelve hours, six minutes and twenty-six seconds.

Peanut Island is located in Palm Beach and is made up of 79 acres. Photo: Instagram @buzzabove

Activities to do in spring in Florida

Already breathing the spring air, Miami Beach prepares for Spring Break with extensive security measures and waste collection operations. In Orlando, The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival will take place at Walt Disney World, and in Hillsborough County, The Strawberry Festival recently started.

Among the outstanding activities that the season encourages, Tassie's Underwater Twist will also be in Orlando, at Aquatica, inspired by Australia's Shark Bay and rated one of the best water parks in the United States. Outside of the major events that will take place in Florida, other attractive sites for tourists and residents are The Keys, where you can snorkel and fish, the beaches of Miami and Everglades National Park.