Florida: what's wrong with Sean Diddy and why did he cause alerts in the state?

Recently, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had to face multiple rape accusations. Federal agents raided two of his properties in Miami Beach and Los Angeles. Shortly after this, Man arrested for allegedly being Combs' drug mulefacts that have generated alarm among his followers.

He raid on the rapper's homes It occurred as a result of an investigation carried out by federal authorities in New York as part of the sex trafficking investigation, reported DallasNews.

Given this fact, the representatives of the singer denounced that there was a display of excessive forceand inappropriate treatment of Combs' children and employees.

The newspaper Excelsior pointed out that It was his ex-partner, the R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who opened the door to the accusationsas she filed a claim of abuse during their relationship.

His ex-partner Cassie Ventura was the first to report him. Photo:CHRIS DELMAS. AFP Share

Although the situation was ultimately resolved on good terms, After this event came a series of accusations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, among them, a complaint of group sexual abuse towards a 17-year-old girl in 2003. Due to all of the above, Combs had to resign as president of Revolt and his show on Hulu was canceled.

The new controversy in the case of Sean “Diddy” Combs



Beyond the previous problems, according to 7 New Miamiin past days Brendon Paul, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and charged with possession of suspected cocaine. and another count of possession of marijuana candy after federal agents intercepted Combs' plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. He man would be working as Combs' drug mule.

About,