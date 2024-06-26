According to the criteria of

Small stores and large supermarkets will not close in the Sunshine State, as is the case in Walmart, so Florida residents will be able to make purchases on the same day. Stores will also work normally. Target, Kroger and Publix. Although the majority will do so during normal hours, They recommend checking with your nearest store, as they may have reduced hours.

The chain that will close throughout Independence Day is costco. Meanwhile, stores like Trader Joe’s and aldi They will be open, but with limited hours. Finally, Albertsons will open as normal, but the pharmacy portion will remain closed.

Banks will not open during the 4th of July

What will be closed in Florida on July 4



The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisissued a statement announcing that the state offices They will not open either on Thursday, July 4, or on Friday, July 5. This is due to creating a four-day holiday weekend in a row for state employees. For its part, all primary schools and high schools Florida will be closed, not only for the holiday, but because summer vacation has already begun.

Florida banks They will not open their doors next Thursday, as is normal every year. Therefore, they will not provide service to the public, so banking activities, the availability of deposits and the scheduling of bill payments may be affected.

Finally, the United States Postal Service (UPS) will also close during the holiday, so there will be no delivery in Florida, or in any State. The shipping company FedEx It will not provide service either, but FedEx Office will, with modified hours.