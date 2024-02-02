Clearwater, Florida, witnessed a tragedy Thursday night when a small plane crashed in a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall, causing a fire that affected multiple homes. In the tragic incident, three people lost their lives, including the pilot of the plane and two residents of the mobile home directly hit by the aircraft.

Despite the seriousness of the event, So far authorities have not provided details about the cause of the accident or the severity of the injuries of the person who survived. The National Transportation Safety Board will take the lead in the investigation to clarify the facts.

According to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department, one person was injured apparently secondary to the accident. Firefighters responded quickly to the emergency, working to put out the flames and find the victims.

The accident scene showed a desolate field of debris and remains of houses, underscoring the magnitude of the tragedy. However, the fire chief expressed to NBCNews surprise at the lower number of injuries and material damage than they expected based on the visible destruction.

What happened to the plane from the accident in Florida?

The pilot of the plane reported an emergency before impact, disappearing from the radar near the area of ​​the event. This detail raises questions about what could have gone wrong during the flight and what led to the tragedy. The Clearwater community is shocked by the impact of the accident, evidencing the sensitivity of the situation.

The lack of details about the cause of the accident and the injuries of the only survivor creates uncertainty.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into this incident. As the investigation continues, it is expected that more information will be revealed regarding the cause of the accident and the circumstances that led to this tragic event.