A 20-minute drive from Orlando is the city of Oviedo, which according to a study is the best city to live with a family in the state of Florida. This area of ​​Seminole County stood out from a total of 183 cities that were evaluated in terms of family activities, education, health, safety, costs and socioeconomic actors.

With a population of approximately 39,000 inhabitants, Oviedo is known for its small-town atmosphere and variety of family attractions. The city has parks such as Lake Nona Trail, Oviedo Mall Park and Oviedo Community Park. It is also home to a number of museums, such as the Oviedo Museum of Art and the Oviedo History Museum.

At the same time, a popular destination for nature lovers. The city has several hiking and biking trails, as well as several protected natural areas, such as the Lake Nona Preserve and the Oviedo Nature Center. In addition, it is an important educational center. The city is home to Florida Seminole State University, as well as a number of public and private schools.

The best cities are those that offer a balance of amenities, education and costs Photo: City of Oviedo, Florida.

The 5 Best Cities in Florida for Families

Oviedo : With a total score of 75.47, it stood out especially in the categories of education, health, safety and low costs.

Fruit Cove : With a score of 72.43, it was placed in second place, standing out in the categories of education, health, safety and socioeconomic factors.

Horizon West : obtained a score of 72.15 in family and socioeconomic activities.

parkland : With a score of 71.54, it demonstrated strengths in the family and socioeconomic activities categories.

Palm Valley: Closing out the top five with a score of 71.47, Palm Valley especially stood out in low-cost and family-friendly activities.

The study identifies four key dimensions that contribute to the family-friendliness of a city:

Family activities– Includes access to parks, attractions, favorable weather conditions, and manageable travel time. Education, health and safety: addresses the quality of public schools, high school graduation rates, air quality, access to pediatricians, crime rates, and proportion of uninsured children. Costs: Includes affordable housing options and a cost of living that aligns with median family income. Socioeconomic: Considers factors such as separation and divorce rates, prevalence of two-parent families, poverty rates, food stamp use, unemployment rates, wealth inequality, and foreclosure rates.

The study details the methodology used to classify cities, assigning specific weights to each dimension. Individual scores are awarded based on specific metrics, and the overall score is calculated by adding the weighted scores.