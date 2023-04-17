The inhabitants of Florida, United States -especially those from other countries- are in suspense due to the possible approval of a law that would completely change the immigration policies of the state.

This is a project promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis that has already been approved by the House of Representatives and is underway in the Senate. Many anticipate that it will pass without major inconvenience, since there is a Republican majority occupying the seats.

But what is the concern? If the project is approved, even the health centers would have to report the illegalsso it is feared that many of them do not go to the doctor and a health crisis is unleashed.

Another aspect targets the relatives of migrants, since there would be jail terms of up to five years for anyone who transports, harbors or employs an illegal alien.

Thus, if you are caught driving your father, brother or even a simple acquaintance in your car, it would be considered that you committed a third degree offense.

There are those who comment that these would be the most restrictive measures approved in the country in almost 15 years and that they are only comparable with legislation in Arizona and Texas, two border states with Mexico.

On the other hand, they also point out that the anti-illegal immigration movement in Florida responds to a political narrative. In this sense, DeSantis would like to reach the presidential elections with the support of the Republicans.

* With reporting by SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI, CORRESPONDENT FOR EL TIEMPO