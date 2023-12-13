According to what is established SB 1718 came into effect in Florida In July of this year, there are a number of driver's licenses that are not valid in the Sunshine State if they were not issued to people of legal residence in the United States.. The rule, which is part of a series of measures to reduce the presence of undocumented immigrants in the territory, currently has this limitation with two districts.

The state law promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis involved a series of changes. Along with other measures such as paying for the trip for migrants to leave the state, it meant restrictions and punishments for undocumented immigrants in Florida and those who collaborate with them.

Driver's licenses that could identify an undocumented person in Florida

According to what the official website of the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles states, they are currently Driver's licenses from two states require the driver to prove that he or she is a citizen or legal resident of the US. These are Connecticut and Delaware.

As indicated there, this It does not mean that all licenses issued by the two aforementioned states are invalid, since those that were issued to undocumented people have a difference. The state entity also indicates that this does not mean that all cars with Connecticut and Delaware license plates will be stopped to verify this, but rather that the police authorities will take action against anyone who fails to comply with a rule or does not obey a call.

Law SB 1718 was promoted in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis

Although it is not specified what kind of offense these drivers would incur, Florida law establishes that driving with an invalid license can mean fines that could reach US$500 and up to sixty days in jail.. Originally, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Vermont were also part of this list, but they are not currently on this list.