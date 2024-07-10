Today Wednesday, July 10he Florida weather offers a variety of weather conditions that require extreme attentionfrom high temperatures, to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms in different areas of the state. According to the latest reports from the National Metereological Service (NWS) were issued heat alerts in some locations due to the extremely high temperatures forecast.

It is worth noting that the NWS grants Up-to-date information on the weather across the country. Below we detail how temperatures will develop in some major cities over the next few days, according to the most recent reports from the scientific agency.

Today’s weather in Miami



In Miamiis expected a hot day with temperatures reaching up to 91 °F (33 °C) during the day and minimum of 81 °F (27°C) at night. Wind chill values ​​could rise to as high as 97°F (36°C), making it important to take precautions against heat and direct sun exposure.

Today’s weather in Orlando



Orlando anticipates sunny and hot weather, with highs of 92°F (33 °C) and minimum of 78 °F (26 °C). Residents and visitors should be prepared for a cloudless day and moderate winds that could provide some relief from the heat.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



In Jacksonvillea partly cloudy day is forecast with Highs of 90°F (32 °C) and minimum of 78 °F (26 °C). Although isolated thunderstorms are expected, overall conditions will be hot and humid, with wind chill values ​​as high as 93 °F (34 °C).

Today’s weather in Tampa



Tampa will also experience high temperatures, with highs of 95°F (35 °C) and minimum of 80 °F (27 °C). Wind chill values ​​could reach as high as 97 °F (36 °C), with scattered showers possible to help alleviate the heat but could bring humid conditions.

Before the variable and potentially dangerous weather conditions In Florida today, it is critical to take precautions to stay safe and healthy:

Hydration: drink water regularly throughout the day.

Light clothing: wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to help keep your body cool.

Sunscreen: apply suitable sunscreen to protect the skin from the sun.

: apply suitable sunscreen to protect the skin from the sun. Reduce outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day.

For more details and updates on Florida weather, You can consult the website of the National Meteorological Service directly or use specialized mobile applications that provide real-time information.