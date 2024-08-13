According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in Miami
In Miamithe forecast for today indicates a Wind chill temperature of 98°F (37 °C). The maximum temperature will reach 90 °F (32 °C) while The minimum temperature will be 82 °F (28 °C). Winds will be light, at 6 mph (9 km/h), but humidity will be high, at 77 percent.
Today’s weather in Orlando
In Orlandoconditions will also be quite hot, with a Wind chill temperature will rise to 90°F (32 °C). The expected maximum temperature is 94 °F (34 °C) and The minimum will be 79 °F (26 °C). Winds will be very light, only 2 mph (3 km/h), and humidity will be considerable, at 87 percent.
Today’s weather in Jacksonville
Jacksonville will face a Wind chill temperature of 91°F (33 °C) today. The maximum temperature will be 96 °F (35 °C), while The minimum temperature will remain at 78 °F (26 °C). Wind speeds will be 5 mph (8 km/h), with humidity at 87 percent.
Today’s weather in Tampa
In Tampait is expected that the wind chill reaches 94°F (34 °C), with temperatures ranging from 92 °F (33 °C) to 79 °F (26 °C). The winds will be practically non-existentwith a speed of 0 mph (0 km/h), while the humidity will be 84 percent.
For those planning outdoor activities in Florida today, It is essential to be informed about these detailed weather forecastsIt is recommended to follow continuous updates through the NWS website or specialized weather mobile applications to protect yourself adequately from extreme heat.
