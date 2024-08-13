Tuesday, August 13, Florida experience a day ofintense climate that demands special attention due to the extreme heat and high humidity that prevails in the state. The recent tropical storm, Debby left her mark, with more than 12,000 claims for damagesAlthough the storm has passed, the aftermath lingers and The current temperature adds a challenge for those who are in the process of reconstruction. Heexperience a day of due to the extreme heat and high humidity that prevails in the state. The recent tropical storm,Although the storm has passed, the aftermath lingers andfor those who are in the process of reconstruction.

Today’s weather in Miami



In Miamithe forecast for today indicates a Wind chill temperature of 98°F (37 °C). The maximum temperature will reach 90 °F (32 °C) while The minimum temperature will be 82 °F (28 °C). Winds will be light, at 6 mph (9 km/h), but humidity will be high, at 77 percent.

Today’s weather in Orlando



In Orlandoconditions will also be quite hot, with a Wind chill temperature will rise to 90°F (32 °C). The expected maximum temperature is 94 °F (34 °C) and The minimum will be 79 °F (26 °C). Winds will be very light, only 2 mph (3 km/h), and humidity will be considerable, at 87 percent.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



Jacksonville will face a Wind chill temperature of 91°F (33 °C) today. The maximum temperature will be 96 °F (35 °C), while The minimum temperature will remain at 78 °F (26 °C). Wind speeds will be 5 mph (8 km/h), with humidity at 87 percent.

Today’s weather in Tampa



In Tampait is expected that the wind chill reaches 94°F (34 °C), with temperatures ranging from 92 °F (33 °C) to 79 °F (26 °C). The winds will be practically non-existentwith a speed of 0 mph (0 km/h), while the humidity will be 84 percent.

For those planning outdoor activities in Florida today, It is essential to be informed about these detailed weather forecastsIt is recommended to follow continuous updates through the NWS website or specialized weather mobile applications to protect yourself adequately from extreme heat.