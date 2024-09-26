According to the criteria of

According to the details National Weather Service (NWS), Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida during the course of the daypossibly as a Category 3 storm. This type of hurricane can bring sustained winds of up to 120 mph. (193 km/h), meaning that structures and infrastructure could suffer severe damage. In addition, it is anticipated that Storm surge reached up to six meters in some areaswhich represents a risk of flooding, particularly in coastal areas.

The hurricane ‘forecast cone’, which indicates the likely path of the storm’s center, extends out to 300 miles (482 km). However, it is vital to remember that Hazardous conditions may be felt well beyond this forecast area.

Meteorological authorities stress that, given Helene’s increasing size, Warnings apply to a wider area than the cone itself.This means that even those not directly in the storm’s path should be prepared for severe conditions.

In response to the impending storm, the Florida Emergency Management Agency declared the State of emergency in 61 of the state’s 67 countiesThis means that evacuations are now a necessity in many areas where storm surge is expected to reach life-threatening levels. Various alerts were issued in key cities such as Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa. ranging from tropical storm watches to specific storm surge warnings.

Today’s weather in Miami and Orlando

In Miami, for example, is expected to feel like 96°F. (36 °C), with winds reaching 22 mph (35 km/h) and humidity at 73 percent. Meanwhile, Orlando will experience similar conditions, with a wind chill of 92°F (33°C) and winds of 17 mph (27 km/h). The warnings are clear: residents are advised to avoid going outside. and follow the instructions of the authorities.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville and Tampa

In Jacksonville, wind chills will reach 90°F (32°C) with lighter windsbut 90 percent humidity can make conditions equally difficult. Tampa, with temperatures similar to those of Miami, is under special attention due to storm surge warnings, where the combination of wind and water could create a dangerous situation.

Florida is on hurricane alert

Residents in areas susceptible to the effects of the hurricane should complete their emergency preparations as soon as possible. This includes securing property, stocking non-perishable food, and having a clear plan. evacuation.