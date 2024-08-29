Today, Thursday, August 29, Florida faces a heat wave that covers much of the state. With high temperatures and high humidity levelsthe climate presents a number of obstacles for its residents, who must Pay close attention to specialized portals.

According to the criteria of

Under this scenario, we offer you a Analysis of weather conditions in major cities in Florida so you can properly prepare for the day. Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service (NWS), This forecast will help you plan your day accurately.

Today’s weather in Miami



In Miamithe weather for today is characterized by a extreme heat and high humidityTemperatures will reach a high of 86°F (30°C) and a low of 81°F (27°C). The heat intensifies due to high humiditywhich remains at 79 percent. Although the wind is blowing at a speed of 7 miles per hour (11 km/h), It is not enough to mitigate the thermal sensationThe wind chill value in Miami will be 92°F (33°C), indicating a hot day.

Today’s weather in Orlando



Orlando is also experiencing a significant heat wave todayTemperatures will range from a high of 89°F (32°C) to a low of 76°F (24°C). High humidity is a predominant factorreaching 94 percent. This contributes to a noticeably higher wind chill of 78°F (26°C). With a gentle wind of only 4 miles per hour (6 km/h), air circulation is limited, which intensifies the feeling of heat.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



In Jacksonvilletemperatures will reach a high of 91°F (33°C) and a low of 76°F (24°C). Humidity will remain at 88 percentwhich increases the wind chill to 85°F (29°C). The wind will be very light, with a speed of only 2 miles per hour (3 km/h), which does not help to alleviate the heat. Due to these conditions, It is of utmost importance to maintain adequate hydration and limit prolonged exposure to the sun during the day.

NWS sent out alerts for severe heat in Florida and left some recommendations Photo:Istock Share

Today’s weather in Tampa



Tampa faces a hot day with temperatures ranging from 92°F (33 °C) and 75 °F (24 °C). Humidity in Tampa is high, reaching 90 percent, which increases the wind chill to 85 °F (29 °C). Although the wind blows at 6 miles per hour (10 km/h), remains insufficient to offer significant relief from the heat.