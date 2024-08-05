Today, Monday, August 5thhe Hurricane Debby made landfall on the Big Bend coast, Floridanear Steinhatchee. This Category 1 hurricane arrived with Maximum sustained winds of 128 kilometers (79 miles) per hour. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Debby brings with her Record rains, flooding and storm surge potentially life-threatening. These extreme conditions will affect the northern part of the state before continuing towards the regions of Georgia and South Carolina.

According to the criteria of

According to data from the media Power Outagethe impact of the hurricane was felt immediately, as left nearly 220,000 homes and businesses without power in FloridaThe Big Bend region, which already suffered the ravages of Hurricane Idalia last year, faces a severe climate outlook.

Thus, we detail the alert notices made by the National Metereological Service (NWS) for today in some cities in Florida.

Today’s weather in Miami



In Miamian alert was issued High rip current in force until the afternoon. The beaches present dangerous conditions, with currents that can sweep away even the most experienced swimmers into deeper waters. Authorities recommend always swimming near a lifeguard. In case you are caught in a rip current, it is of utmost importance to relax and float, so Swimming against the current should be avoided.

The weather in Miami Today is hot and humid, with a temperature that will reach 90 °F (32 °C), while the low will be 82 °F (28 °C).

Today’s weather in Orlando



Orlando faces a complicated situation with a tornado warning in effect. A severe storm system, capable of producing tornadoes, was Detected over Bay Lake. This dangerous storm could cause damagesuch as the destruction of roofs, windows and vehicles, as well as posing a threat to life. It should be noted that the affected areas include Orlando, Ocoee and Winter Garden.

Today in Orlandoit is expected that the maximum temperature reaches 84 °F (29 °C), and the minimum will be 78 °F (26 °C). Winds are strong, with speeds of 23 miles (37 kilometers) per hour, and humidity is high, at 93 percent.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



Jacksonville also faces adverse weather conditions with a high probability of rain throughout the day. In the morning, the temperature will be 78 °F (26 °C) with a 93 percent chance of rain. In the afternoon, a 93 percent chance of rain is expected. slight rise to 79°F (26 °C) with the same chance of rain. During the night, Temperatures will remain around 77°F (25 °C) with a 64 percent chance of rain.

Today’s weather in Tampa



In TampaThe authorities They issued a tropical storm warning and storm surge. Coastal areas should be especially vigilant with safety instructions. The city faces winds with speeds of 17 miles (27 kilometers) per hour and relative humidity of 90 percent. The wind chill is 89°F (32 °C), with an expected maximum temperature of 84 °F (29 °C) and a minimum of 80 °F (27 °C).

Hurricane Debby will wreak havoc in several areas of Florida: floods in Miamitornado alerts in Orlando and tropical storm warnings in Tampa are some of the alarms for today.

During a hurricane, stay home and keep your emergency kit handy. Photo:Istock. Share

For this reason, It is important that you stay informed through local authorities and take appropriate safety measures to protect yourself during these weather events.