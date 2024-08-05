According to the criteria of
Thus, we detail the alert notices made by the National Metereological Service (NWS) for today in some cities in Florida.
Today’s weather in Miami
In Miamian alert was issued High rip current in force until the afternoon. The beaches present dangerous conditions, with currents that can sweep away even the most experienced swimmers into deeper waters. Authorities recommend always swimming near a lifeguard. In case you are caught in a rip current, it is of utmost importance to relax and float, so Swimming against the current should be avoided.
The weather in Miami Today is hot and humid, with a temperature that will reach 90 °F (32 °C), while the low will be 82 °F (28 °C).
Today’s weather in Orlando
Orlando faces a complicated situation with a tornado warning in effect. A severe storm system, capable of producing tornadoes, was Detected over Bay Lake. This dangerous storm could cause damagesuch as the destruction of roofs, windows and vehicles, as well as posing a threat to life. It should be noted that the affected areas include Orlando, Ocoee and Winter Garden.
Today in Orlandoit is expected that the maximum temperature reaches 84 °F (29 °C), and the minimum will be 78 °F (26 °C). Winds are strong, with speeds of 23 miles (37 kilometers) per hour, and humidity is high, at 93 percent.
Today’s weather in Jacksonville
Jacksonville also faces adverse weather conditions with a high probability of rain throughout the day. In the morning, the temperature will be 78 °F (26 °C) with a 93 percent chance of rain. In the afternoon, a 93 percent chance of rain is expected. slight rise to 79°F (26 °C) with the same chance of rain. During the night, Temperatures will remain around 77°F (25 °C) with a 64 percent chance of rain.
Today’s weather in Tampa
In TampaThe authorities They issued a tropical storm warning and storm surge. Coastal areas should be especially vigilant with safety instructions. The city faces winds with speeds of 17 miles (27 kilometers) per hour and relative humidity of 90 percent. The wind chill is 89°F (32 °C), with an expected maximum temperature of 84 °F (29 °C) and a minimum of 80 °F (27 °C).
Hurricane Debby will wreak havoc in several areas of Florida: floods in Miamitornado alerts in Orlando and tropical storm warnings in Tampa are some of the alarms for today.
For this reason, It is important that you stay informed through local authorities and take appropriate safety measures to protect yourself during these weather events.
