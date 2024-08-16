He Friday, August 16thhe Florida weather presents a number of conditions that influence your daily activities, especially if you plan to enjoy the beaches. Although the Hurricane Ernesto is hundreds of miles away (kilometers) east of the peninsula, its Indirect influence will cause weather and beach conditions that must be considered.

It is expected that The waves reach heights of approximately 4 feet (1.2 meters) on Friday. This increase in size can generate a increased risk of rip currentsa phenomenon that can be extremely dangerous for bathers.

According to the media Click Orlandothey are about powerful currents of water that move out to sea from the shore, and they can be particularly intense during meteorological events like distant hurricanes.

Under this scenario, here we present the Weather forecast for some major cities in Floridabased on the most recent information from the National Weather Service (NWS):

Today’s weather in Miami

Today, in Miami Warm weather is expected with temperatures that will range between 87 °F (31 °C) and 81 °F (27 °C). The Wind chill will be 91°F (33 °C), with winds of 9 mph and humidity of 83 percent.

Today’s weather in Orlando



In Orlandothe maximum temperature will reach 90 °F (32 °C) and the minimum will be 73 °F (23 °C). Wind chill will be 87°F (31 °C), with light winds of 7 mph and a humidity of 77 percent.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



In Jacksonvillea maximum temperature of 89 °F (32 °C) and a minimum of 72 °F (22 °C) are expected. Wind chill will be 84°F (29 °C), with 6 mph winds and 74 percent humidity.

Today’s weather in Tampa



In Tampait is expected that the temperatures vary between 92 °F (33 °C) and 72 °F (22 °C). Wind chill values ​​will be 85 °F (29 °C), with winds at 9 mph and humidity at 80 percent.

Heat makes life difficult for many people in Florida

Despite the mostly favorable forecast for Friday, It is essential that both residents and tourists in Florida be aware of the conditions changing. Hurricane Ernesto’s impact, although indirect, may affect coastal conditions.