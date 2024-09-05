According to the criteria of

Here is a forecast analysis of time for Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampawith precise data on temperatures, humidity and chances of rain, provided by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Today’s weather in Miami



In Miami, today’s weather is characterized by heat and high humidityThe current temperature is about 88°F (31°C), but it feels like 97°F (36°C) due to the high humidity of 78 percent. The temperature range for today will range from a high of 88 °F (31 °C) to a low of 82 °F (28 °C)The wind is blowing at 8 miles per hour, providing minor relief from the heat.

Today’s weather in Orlando



In Orlando, weather conditions vary throughout the day. The morning will start with a temperature of 82°F (28°C) and an 18 percent chance of rain. However, as the day progresses, Temperatures will reach 83°F (28°C) in the afternoon with a 71 percent chance of rain.

For the night, The temperature is expected to drop to 79 °F (26 °C) with a 64 percent chance of rain. During the night, the temperature will drop slightly to 78°F (26°C) with a much lower chance of rain, 19 percent. Humidity in Orlando is 94 percentwhich intensifies the sensation of heat.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



In Jacksonville, the weather also shows variations throughout the day. Morning temperatures will be 80°F (27°C) with a Low chance of rain at 12 percentHowever, during the afternoon, the temperature will reach 81 °F (27 °C) with a high chance of rain of 86 percent.

At night, The temperature will drop to 77°F (25°C) with 50 percent probability of rain, the same probability expected for the following morning. Humidity in Jacksonville is at 95 percentwhich contributes to a warmer thermal sensation.

Today’s weather in Tampa



Tampa will experience similar heat conditions with temperatures that will feel like 88°F (31°C). Highs will reach 92°F (33°C) and lows will drop to 76°F (24°C). Humidity is high, 95 percent, and the wind is blowing at 8 miles per hour.High humidity can make the heat feel more intense during the day.