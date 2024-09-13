Today, Friday, September 13, Florida faces a diverse weather outlook that demands attention and preparation. After the ravages caused by the Hurricane Francine In other regions of the United States, such as Louisiana, The climate in the state has different characteristics in its main cities.

Below we offer you a Detailed analysis of the weather in Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampawith the most recent information provided by the National Weather Service (NWS). It should also be noted that the entity issued a heat warning which will be in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM It is forecast that Heat indices will reach between 107°F and 111°F (41°C and 44°C) in some areas of southeastern Florida. For this reason, it is essential to take adequate precautions to avoid health complications.

Today’s weather in Miami



In Miami, the day presents a wide heat with a thermal sensation that reaches 97 °F (36 °C). The maximum temperature is expected to be 89 °F (32 °C), while the minimum will be 79 °F (26 °C). Humidity is at 76 percentwhich intensifies the thermal sensation. Winds are blowing at 6 mph, providing minimal relief in the environment.

Today’s weather in Orlando



Orlando is experiencing considerable heat today with a wind chill of 89°F (32 °C). Temperatures will range from 89 °F (32 °C) to 76 °F (24 °C). Humidity in Orlando is extremely high, reaching 93 percent, which can make the atmosphere feel even more stiflingWith winds at just 2 mph, the feeling of stagnation in the air is noticeable.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



In Jacksonville, the wind chill is more moderate, reaching 78°F (26°C). Temperatures will range from 85°F (29°C) to 74°F (23°C). Humidity is very high, reaching 97 percent, which can make the air feel heavy. Winds blow at 6 mph, offering some relief. Although the heat is less extreme than in other cities, High humidity remains an important factor to consider.

Today’s weather in Tampa



In Tampa, wind chill is 87°F (31°C)Temperatures are expected to range from 89°F (32°C) to 76°F (24°C). Humidity in Tampa is 78 percent and with winds practically calm at 0 mph.

Counties are pushing different plans to deal with the heat Photo:Istock Share

For all Florida residents and visitors, it is of utmost importance stay informed on weather conditions and take appropriate precautions. Avoid intense physical activities during the hottest hoursmaintain adequate hydration and seek shade or cool spaces whenever possible to minimize the risk of heat stroke.