Today’s weather in Miami
In Miami, the day presents a wide heat with a thermal sensation that reaches 97 °F (36 °C). The maximum temperature is expected to be 89 °F (32 °C), while the minimum will be 79 °F (26 °C). Humidity is at 76 percentwhich intensifies the thermal sensation. Winds are blowing at 6 mph, providing minimal relief in the environment.
Today’s weather in Orlando
Orlando is experiencing considerable heat today with a wind chill of 89°F (32 °C). Temperatures will range from 89 °F (32 °C) to 76 °F (24 °C). Humidity in Orlando is extremely high, reaching 93 percent, which can make the atmosphere feel even more stiflingWith winds at just 2 mph, the feeling of stagnation in the air is noticeable.
Today’s weather in Jacksonville
In Jacksonville, the wind chill is more moderate, reaching 78°F (26°C). Temperatures will range from 85°F (29°C) to 74°F (23°C). Humidity is very high, reaching 97 percent, which can make the air feel heavy. Winds blow at 6 mph, offering some relief. Although the heat is less extreme than in other cities, High humidity remains an important factor to consider.
Today’s weather in Tampa
In Tampa, wind chill is 87°F (31°C)Temperatures are expected to range from 89°F (32°C) to 76°F (24°C). Humidity in Tampa is 78 percent and with winds practically calm at 0 mph.
For all Florida residents and visitors, it is of utmost importance stay informed on weather conditions and take appropriate precautions. Avoid intense physical activities during the hottest hoursmaintain adequate hydration and seek shade or cool spaces whenever possible to minimize the risk of heat stroke.
