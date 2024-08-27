According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in Miami
In Miamitemperatures will reach a maximum of 89°F (32°C) and a minimum of 82°F (28°C)Wind chill temperatures will be particularly high, estimated at 97°F (36°C) due to the combination of heat and humidity. Humidity is 77 percent, which intensifies the feeling of heat..
Today’s weather in Orlando
Orlando will experience a hot day with a high temperature of 90°F (32 °C) and a minimum of 77 °F (25 °C). The wind chill in the city will be 92 °F (33 °C). Humidity will reach 90 percentThis high level can make the heat feel more intense.
Today’s weather in Tampa
In Tampathe weather will be characterized by a maximum temperature of 94 °F (34 °C) and a minimum of 76 °F (24 °C). The wind chill in the city will be 90 °F (32 °C). Humidity in Tampa will be 92 percentwhich will contribute to an even greater feeling of heat. As in other cities in the state, It is essential to take precautions to avoid heat-related problems.
Today’s weather in Jacksonville
In Jacksonvilletemperatures will range from a high of 88°F (31°C) to a low of 76°F (24°C). Wind chill values will be around 90°F (32°C). Humidity will reach 89 percent. This high level of humidity and low wind speed They mean that the heat will feel especially intense.
Given the heat wave and high humidity across the state, It is of utmost importance that you take precautions to protect your health. Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, Avoid strenuous physical activities during the hottest hours of the day and wear light clothing.
