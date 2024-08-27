Today Tuesday August 27ththe climate in Florida is marked by a intense heat wave affecting much of the state. High temperatures combined with high humidity levels present a alarm for residentsdue to the conditions that may have a considerable impact on health.

National Weather Service (NWS) warns that High heat indices can make conditions dangerousespecially for those who do outdoor activities. Below we detail the Forecast for major cities in Floridaso you can plan your day correctly and safely. He (NWS) warns thatespecially for those who do outdoor activities. Below we detail theso you can plan your day correctly and safely.

In Miamitemperatures will reach a maximum of 89°F (32°C) and a minimum of 82°F (28°C)Wind chill temperatures will be particularly high, estimated at 97°F (36°C) due to the combination of heat and humidity. Humidity is 77 percent, which intensifies the feeling of heat..

Orlando will experience a hot day with a high temperature of 90°F (32 °C) and a minimum of 77 °F (25 °C). The wind chill in the city will be 92 °F (33 °C). Humidity will reach 90 percentThis high level can make the heat feel more intense.

In Tampathe weather will be characterized by a maximum temperature of 94 °F (34 °C) and a minimum of 76 °F (24 °C). The wind chill in the city will be 90 °F (32 °C). Humidity in Tampa will be 92 percentwhich will contribute to an even greater feeling of heat. As in other cities in the state, It is essential to take precautions to avoid heat-related problems.

In Jacksonvilletemperatures will range from a high of 88°F (31°C) to a low of 76°F (24°C). Wind chill values ​​will be around 90°F (32°C). Humidity will reach 89 percent. This high level of humidity and low wind speed They mean that the heat will feel especially intense.

Given the heat wave and high humidity across the state, It is of utmost importance that you take precautions to protect your health. Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, Avoid strenuous physical activities during the hottest hours of the day and wear light clothing.