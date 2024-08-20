Today Tuesday, August 20, Florida faces a heat wave in the middle of the northern summer season. With high temperatures affecting much of the state and the country, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert highlighting the dangers associated with these conditions.

Today’s weather in Miami



In Miamitoday’s weather presents temperatures that feel like 96°F (36 °C). High temperatures will reach 90 °F (32 °C), while lows will drop to 80°F (27 °C). Relative humidity is high, with a percentage of 79 percentwhich contributes to an even more intense thermal sensation. Winds are blowing at a speed of 10 mph (16 km/h), which offers some relief but not enough to mitigate the overwhelming heat.

Today’s weather in Orlando



Orlando experiences temperatures that feel like 93°F (34 °C), with a temperature range between 90 °F (32 °C) and 76 °F (24 °C). The humidity in this city is 77 percentwhich increases the wind chill and can lead to increased feelings of discomfort. Winds, blowing at 9 mph (14 km/h), offer minimal relief from the persistent heat.

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



In Jacksonvillethe climate presents a Wind chill temperature of 89°F (32 °C), with Maximum temperatures reaching 92 °F (33 °C) and lows at 76 °F (24 °C). Humidity is especially high, with a percentage of 87 percentwhich contributes to a particularly oppressive environment. Gentle winds at 6 mph (10 km/h) do not provide considerable relief from the heat.

Today’s weather in Tampa



Tampa faces a wind chill of 100°F today (38 °C), with maximum temperatures of 89 °F (32 °C) and minimum temperatures of 78 °F (26 °C). Humidity is 66 percentand winds are blowing at 7 mph (11 km/h). The combination of high temperatures and humidity can result in hazardous health conditions.

With high temperatures and high humidity prevailing throughout Florida, It is essential to take precautions to protect your health. Maintain adequate hydration, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and use cooling methods such as fans and air conditioning.