Today’s weather in Miami
In Miamithe day is presented with maximum temperatures reaching 86 °F (30 °C) and minimum temperatures around 79 °F (26 °C). However, the wind chill is higher, reaching 90 °F (32 °C), due to the high humidity that stands at 77 percent. Also, it is important that you are Pay attention to local weather alerts: a was issued high risk declaration of marine currents from 3:50 AM to 3:00 PM. Water activities on the coast of the county are advised to be avoided. Miami-Dade.
Today’s weather in Orlando
In Orlandothe forecast for today shows a maximum temperature of 89 °F (32 °C) and a minimum of 76 °F (24 °C). The Wind chill is 88°F (31 °C), intensified by 89 percent humidity, making the heat more stifling. Winds will be light, with a speed of about 6 miles per hour (9 km/h).
Today’s weather in Jacksonville
In Jacksonvilleweather conditions for today include a maximum temperature of 91 °F (33 °C) and minimum of 77 °F (25 °C). The wind chill in this city is 92 °F (33 °C), accentuated by a humidity of 84 percent. The winds will be almost imperceptiblewith a speed of only 1 mile per hour (1.6 km/h).
Today’s weather in Tampa
Tampa will experience temperatures reaching 94°F today (34 °C) as a maximum and drop to 75 °F (24 °C) as a minimum. Wind chill will be 85°F (29 °C), influenced by a humidity of 83 percent. Winds will blow at a speed of 7 miles per hour (11 km/h).
