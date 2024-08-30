Today, Friday, August 30thhe Florida weather is characterized by a notable heat wave which impacts much of the state. With extremely high temperatures and high humidity levels, it is of utmost importance that Stay informed about weather conditions to plan your day appropriately.

Today’s weather in Miami



In Miamithe day is presented with maximum temperatures reaching 86 °F (30 °C) and minimum temperatures around 79 °F (26 °C). However, the wind chill is higher, reaching 90 °F (32 °C), due to the high humidity that stands at 77 percent. Also, it is important that you are Pay attention to local weather alerts: a was issued high risk declaration of marine currents from 3:50 AM to 3:00 PM. Water activities on the coast of the county are advised to be avoided. Miami-Dade.

Today’s weather in Orlando



In Orlandothe forecast for today shows a maximum temperature of 89 °F (32 °C) and a minimum of 76 °F (24 °C). The Wind chill is 88°F (31 °C), intensified by 89 percent humidity, making the heat more stifling. Winds will be light, with a speed of about 6 miles per hour (9 km/h).

Today’s weather in Jacksonville



In Jacksonvilleweather conditions for today include a maximum temperature of 91 °F (33 °C) and minimum of 77 °F (25 °C). The wind chill in this city is 92 °F (33 °C), accentuated by a humidity of 84 percent. The winds will be almost imperceptiblewith a speed of only 1 mile per hour (1.6 km/h).

Today’s weather in Tampa



Tampa will experience temperatures reaching 94°F today (34 °C) as a maximum and drop to 75 °F (24 °C) as a minimum. Wind chill will be 85°F (29 °C), influenced by a humidity of 83 percent. Winds will blow at a speed of 7 miles per hour (11 km/h).